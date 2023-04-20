[REPORTÉ] SKIP THE USE 1 Avenue du Parc des Expositions, 20 avril 2023, Le Mans.

Skip The Use, le fameux groupe de rock lillois effectue son grand retour après 2 ans d’absence avec un nouvel album et une nouvelle tournée « Human Disorder »..

2023-04-20 à ; fin : 2023-04-20 23:00:00. .

1 Avenue du Parc des Expositions L’Oasis

Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Skip The Use, the famous rock band from Lille is back after 2 years of absence with a new album and a new tour « Human Disorder ».

Skip The Use, la famosa banda de rock de Lille está de vuelta tras dos años de ausencia con un nuevo álbum y una nueva gira « Human Disorder ».

Skip The Use, die berühmte Rockband aus Lille, kehrt nach zwei Jahren Abwesenheit mit einem neuen Album und einer neuen Tournee « Human Disorder » zurück.

Mise à jour le 2023-01-03 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire