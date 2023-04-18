lun 24 avril 2023
VISITE DE COMPTOIR Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Mans

VISITE DE COMPTOIR Boulevard Winston Churchill, 18 avril 2023, Le Mans.

Le mardi soir pendant les vacances, à l’heure de l’afterwork, nous vous donnons rendez-vous au Chapiteau en toute simplicité et convivialité pour une découverte des lieux et une rencontre avec les artistes du moment..
Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Plongeoir – Cité du Cirque
Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire

On Tuesday evenings during the vacations, at afterwork time, we invite you to the Chapiteau in all simplicity and conviviality for a discovery of the place and a meeting with the artists of the moment.

Los martes por la noche durante las vacaciones, a la hora del afterwork, le invitamos al Chapiteau a un encuentro sencillo y amistoso para descubrir el local y conocer a los artistas del momento.

Während der Ferienzeit treffen wir uns jeden Dienstagabend zur Afterwork-Zeit im Chapiteau, um die Räumlichkeiten zu erkunden und die aktuellen Künstler zu treffen.

