STAGE DE CIRQUE 8-13 ANS VACANCES DE PRINTEMPS Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Mans
Initiation ludique au cirque pendant les vacances (5 demi journées).
2023-04-17 à ; fin : 2023-04-21 . EUR.
Boulevard Winston Churchill Le Plongeoir – Cité du Cirque
Le Mans 72100 Sarthe Pays de la Loire
Playful initiation to the circus during the holidays (5 half days)
Iniciación lúdica al circo durante las vacaciones (5 medias jornadas)
Spielerische Einführung in den Zirkus während der Ferien (5 halbe Tage)
