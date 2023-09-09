TRAIL DU BOCAGE « LONGERONNAIS » LE LONGERON Sèvremoine, 9 septembre 2023, Sèvremoine.

Sèvremoine,Maine-et-Loire

Participez au trail du bocage « longeronnais » en bord de Sèvre Nantaise entre Nantes et Cholet..

2023-09-09 fin : 2023-09-09 20:00:00. EUR.

LE LONGERON Rue de Toucharette

Sèvremoine 49230 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire



Take part in the trail of the « longeronnais » bocage on the banks of the Sèvre Nantaise between Nantes and Cholet.

Participe en la ruta Longeronnais Bocage Trail a orillas del Sèvre Nantaise, entre Nantes y Cholet.

Nehmen Sie am Trail durch die Bocage « Longeronnais » am Ufer der Sèvre Nantaise zwischen Nantes und Cholet teil.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-15 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire