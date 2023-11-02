Semaine Varoise de la Nature : Rando-balade Le lieu exact du rendez-vous vous sera communiqué lors de votre inscription Sainte-Maxime, 2 novembre 2023, Sainte-Maxime.

Sainte-Maxime,Var

EN RAISON DES CONDITIONS METEOROLOGIQUES ANNONCEES LA BALADE EST ANNULEE..

Le lieu exact du rendez-vous vous sera communiqué lors de votre inscription

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



DUE TO THE ANNOUNCED WEATHER CONDITIONS THE RIDE IS CANCELLED.



As you climb, you will discover several landscapes until you reach the orientation table that will give you a sublime 180° view of the city of Sainte-Maxime, the Gulf of St Tropez, the Massif des Maures and the Esterel. And a unique opportunity to discover Mediterranean plants.

LA EXCURSIÓN SE CANCELA DEBIDO A LAS CONDICIONES METEOROLÓGICAS PREVISTAS.

AUFGRUND DER ANGEKÜNDIGTEN METEOROLOGISCHEN BEDINGUNGEN WIRD DIE WANDERUNG ABGESAGT.

