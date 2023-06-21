Fiesta Popular Latin Power : Dj Jaguar & Dj Nahuen le lieu dit Paris Paris Catégorie d’Évènement: Paris Fiesta Popular Latin Power : Dj Jaguar & Dj Nahuen le lieu dit Paris, 21 juin 2023, Paris. Fiesta Popular Latin Power : Dj Jaguar & Dj Nahuen 21 et 22 juin le lieu dit 21 juin 2023 Grande Fête Populaire !

Entrée Libre

Le Latino Power s’organise pour un 20ème au couleurs Latines.

Retour de la Fiesta Callejera. Cumbia, Salsa, Reggaeton, Rap, Rock latino y mucho mas. Au Commandes : Dj Jaguar & Dj Nahuen

Preparez vous a être transporté au plus profond de l’âme festive de l’amérique Latine. Allez tous à la Fiesta Popular y Gratuita

Evenement facebook : https://fb.me/e/TYBOEtfX

Dj Nahuen

https://www.facebook.com/DJnahuen/

le lieu dit 6 rue sorbier, 75020 Paris Paris 75020 Quartier du Père-Lachaise Île-de-France https://lelieudit.com/

2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

2023-06-21T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-21T23:59:00+02:00

2023-06-22T00:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-22T02:00:00+02:00

