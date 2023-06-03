PORTES OUVERTE AU DOMAINE RAPHAËL LUNEAU 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Catégories d’évènement: Le Landreau

Loire-Atlantique

PORTES OUVERTE AU DOMAINE RAPHAËL LUNEAU 1 Lieu-dit La Grange, 3 juin 2023, Le Landreau. Le domaine Raphaël Luneau ouvre ses portes samedi 3 & dimanche 4 juin 2023 de 10h à 19h.

2023-06-03 à ; fin : 2023-06-04 19:00:00. .

1 Lieu-dit La Grange

Le Landreau 44430 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



The Raphaël Luneau estate opens its doors on Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 June 2023 from 10am to 7pm La finca Raphaël Luneau abre sus puertas el sábado 3 y el domingo 4 de junio de 2023 de 10.00 a 19.00 horas Das Weingut Raphaël Luneau öffnet seine Türen am Samstag, den 3. & Sonntag, den 4. Juni 2023 von 10 bis 19 Uhr Mise à jour le 2023-05-14 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Le Landreau, Loire-Atlantique Autres Lieu 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Adresse 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Ville Le Landreau Departement Loire-Atlantique Lieu Ville 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Le Landreau

Le Landreau 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Le Landreau Loire-Atlantique https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/le landreau/

PORTES OUVERTE AU DOMAINE RAPHAËL LUNEAU 1 Lieu-dit La Grange 2023-06-03 was last modified: by PORTES OUVERTE AU DOMAINE RAPHAËL LUNEAU 1 Lieu-dit La Grange 1 Lieu-dit La Grange 3 juin 2023 1 Lieu-dit La Grange Le Landreau

Le Landreau Loire-Atlantique