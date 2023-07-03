EPITA Summer School EPITA Paris, 3 juillet 2023 08:30, Le Kremlin-Bicêtre.

3 – 21 juillet 2023 Sur place 2400 € https://summer-schools.fr/school-epita/

Founded in 1984, EPITA is ranked among the top 5 School of Engineering & Computer Science in France and is located in South Paris.

Founded in 1984, EPITA is ranked among the top 5 School of Engineering & Computer Science in France and is located in South Paris. Using an innovative curriculum, EPITA trains top-notch information technology professionals with solid scientific knowledge base, cutting-edge IT and digital engineering skills and managerial competencies.

EPITA offers a wide range of programs taught in English and welcomes international students each year from around the world.

Globalization and technological innovation are the hallmarks of the 21st century: EPITA students enter the work force prepared to deal with these incredible challenges, risks and opportunities. The digital revolution is now and EPITA is training the digital engineers who will lead it!

-PROGRAM(S)

APPLIED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES

Artificial Intelligence systems have made a tremendous progress in processing and understanding human natural languages. These advances now make it possible to build intelligent agents capable of holding real-time conversations and understanding human needs and requests better than ever before. With applications ranging from personal assistants to customer relations.

Artificial Intelligence is already changing our world and whatever your background or position in the industry understanding AI fundamentals becomes a must-have skill.

In this context, our program is a hands-on experience in building machine learning models and AI chatbots applied to customer services.

At the end of this program, you will have built a cutting-edge AI chatbot to automatically meet your customers’ needs and engage them more.

This is a practical program to take you from zero to a working level!

SECURE BLOCKCHAIN & IOT NETWORKS

Blockchain technology is driving innovation and competitive advantages for all industries at international level.

We have created this program for students from all fields of study to gain knowledge about blockchain technology and learn how to secure and integrate this technology into IoT networks.

At the end of the EPITA Summer School you will be able to design secure decentralized applications and IoT network architectures based on Blochain.

FRENCH LANGUAGE & CULTURE

Designed for students willing to improve their level of French during the summer, these programs are creative, innovative and rewarding. They focus on original thematic with cultural and linguistic aspects. Led by native French speaking professors, this program will help you improve your French level while enjoying a unique French experience.

The contents of the course are based on the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages: Learning, Teaching, Assessment (CEFRL). Classes are focused on developing the four language skills (speaking, listening, reading and writing) as well as sociocultural knowledge.

Classes are divided in different groups to suit every level. The group levels are based on the CEFRL scale:

• A1 (beginner level),

• A2/B1 (intermediate level),

• B1/B2 (upper intermediate levels).

-ALL THE FUN

The Summer Program is as much about having fun as it is about learning!

Students will discover Paris through different activities, including gastronomy, cruise on the river Seine, guided tours of the city, visits of the European largest indoor waterpark Aquaboulevard and much more.

EPITA Paris 14-16 rue Voltaire 94270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre 94270 Le Kremlin-Bicêtre La Mairie – Salengro Val-de-Marne

lundi 3 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 4 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 5 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 6 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 7 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

samedi 8 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

dimanche 9 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

lundi 10 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 11 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 12 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 13 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 14 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

samedi 15 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

dimanche 16 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

lundi 17 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mardi 18 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

mercredi 19 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

jeudi 20 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00

vendredi 21 juillet 2023 – 08h30 à 18h00