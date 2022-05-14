« Le Jardin enchanté » : atelier d’illustration Musée Tomi Ungerer – Centre international de l’illustration Strasbourg
« Le Jardin enchanté » : atelier d’illustration Musée Tomi Ungerer – Centre international de l’illustration, 14 mai 2022, Strasbourg.
« Le Jardin enchanté » : atelier d’illustration
Musée Tomi Ungerer – Centre international de l’illustration, le samedi 14 mai à 19:00
Gratuit sans réservation
« Le Jardin enchanté » : atelier d’illustration
Musée Tomi Ungerer – Centre international de l’illustration Villa Greiner 2 avenue de la Marseillaise, 67000 Strasbourg Strasbourg Bas-Rhin
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2022-05-14T19:00:00 2022-05-14T21:00:00