Visite nocturne avec dîner-concert : reprises de Chet Baker Le jardin des nénuphars – Latour-Marliac Le Temple-sur-Lot, 27 août 2023, Le Temple-sur-Lot.

Le Temple-sur-Lot,Lot-et-Garonne

Venez découvrir l’univers enchanteur de Latour-Marliac à la lueur des bougies !

Retrouvez Do Harson au piano et Phyllipa au chant, pour une soirée reprises de Chet Baker.

Dîner-concert et promenade nocturne réservée à la clientèle du restaurant à partir de 19h30. Réservation conseillée..

2023-08-27 fin : 2023-08-27 . EUR.

Le jardin des nénuphars – Latour-Marliac

Le Temple-sur-Lot 47110 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and discover the enchanting world of Latour-Marliac by candlelight!

Join Do Harson on piano and Phyllipa on vocals, for an evening of Chet Baker covers.

Dinner concert and evening stroll reserved for restaurant guests from 7.30pm. Reservations recommended.

Venga a descubrir el encantador mundo de Latour-Marliac a la luz de las velas

Acompañe a Do Harson al piano y a Phyllipa a la voz en una velada de versiones de Chet Baker.

Cena-concierto y paseo nocturno reservados a los clientes del restaurante a partir de las 19.30 h. Se recomienda reservar.

Entdecken Sie die zauberhafte Welt von Latour-Marliac bei Kerzenschein!

Treffen Sie Do Harson am Klavier und Phyllipa am Gesang für einen Abend mit Coverversionen von Chet Baker.

Dinner-Konzert und Abendspaziergang nur für Restaurantgäste ab 19:30 Uhr. Reservierung wird empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-14 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac