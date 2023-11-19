Concert : Nej 64 Quai de la Réunion, 19 novembre 2023, Le Havre.

Nej’ a un vrai avantage : celui d’avoir une voix qui ne triche pas. Son registre vocal lui permet d’aller où elle veut quand elle veut. Pop urbaine, R&B, chanson, Nej’ chante en toute liberté.

Plus rien aujourd’hui ne semble lui résister. Disques, tournées, public en furie, son parcours est hors-norme !

Un premier album en 2019, plusieurs EP’s à succès décrits comme des chapitres. 3 disques d’or en 2022 et de multiples collaborations avec Naps, Franglish, Wejdene, Vegedream, Lartiste, Zaho ou encore Niro.

Le single « Paro » sorti en 2021 bat tous les records et fait le tour du monde avec plus de 11 millions de vidéos sur Tik Tok, 11ème place du Top Shazam Monde… Au final, plus de 130 millions de streams sur Paro, et Nej’ détient même un record mondial sur YouTube Shorts.

Après le succès incontestable du SOS Tour en 2022 avec des dates sold-out partout en France, et un Olympia à Paris rempli en 24h, Nej’ annonce son retour sur scène en 2023 avec le Poupiya Tour. Rendez-vous pour un spectacle magique et féerique, à l’image de la chanteuse..

2023-11-19 à 18:00:00 ; fin : 2023-11-19 . .

64 Quai de la Réunion

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Nej? has a real advantage: she has a voice that does not cheat. Her vocal range allows her to go where she wants when she wants. Urban pop, R&B, song, Nej? sings in total freedom.

Today, nothing seems to resist her. Records, tours, furious public, her career is out of the ordinary!

A first album in 2019, several successful EP?s described as chapters. 3 gold records in 2022 and multiple collaborations with Naps, Franglish, Wejdene, Vegedream, Lartiste, Zaho or Niro.

The single « Paro » released in 2021 beats all records and makes the world tour with more than 11 million videos on Tik Tok, 11th place in the Top Shazam World? In the end, more than 130 million streams on Paro, and Nej? even holds a world record on YouTube Shorts.

After the undeniable success of the SOS Tour in 2022 with sold-out dates all over France, and an Olympia in Paris filled in 24 hours, Nej? announces his return to the stage in 2023 with the Poupiya Tour. Rendezvous for a magical and enchanting show, in the image of the singer.

Nej? cuenta con una ventaja real: tiene una voz que no engaña. Su registro vocal le permite ir donde quiere cuando quiere. Pop urbano, R&B, canciones, Nej? canta con total libertad.

Hoy, nada parece resistírsele. Discos, giras, audiencias furiosas, ¡su carrera es fuera de lo común!

Un primer álbum en 2019, varios EP de éxito calificados de capítulos. 3 discos de oro en 2022 y múltiples colaboraciones con Naps, Franglish, Wejdene, Vegedream, Lartiste, Zaho o Niro.

El single « Paro » lanzado en 2021 batió todos los récords y dio la vuelta al mundo con más de 11 millones de vídeos en Tik Tok, 11º puesto en el Top Shazam World? Al final, más de 130 millones de streams en Paro, y Nej? tiene incluso un récord mundial en YouTube Shorts.

Tras el innegable éxito de la gira SOS Tour en 2022, con entradas agotadas en toda Francia y un Olympia de París lleno en 24 horas, Nej? anuncia su regreso a los escenarios en 2023 con la gira Poupiya Tour. El espectáculo será mágico y encantador, como la propia cantante.

Nej? hat einen echten Vorteil: Sie hat eine Stimme, die nicht schummelt. Ihr Stimmregister ermöglicht es ihr, überall hinzugehen, wo sie will und wann sie will. Ob Urban Pop, R&B oder Chanson, Nej? singt in aller Freiheit.

Heute scheint ihr nichts mehr im Wege zu stehen. Platten, Tourneen, ein wütendes Publikum – ihr Werdegang ist außergewöhnlich!

Ein erstes Album im Jahr 2019, mehrere erfolgreiche EPs, die wie Kapitel beschrieben werden. 3 Goldene Schallplatten im Jahr 2022 und zahlreiche Kollaborationen mit Naps, Franglish, Wejdene, Vegedream, Lartiste, Zaho oder auch Niro.

Die 2021 veröffentlichte Single « Paro » bricht alle Rekorde und geht um die Welt mit mehr als 11 Millionen Videos auf Tik Tok, Platz 11 der Top Shazam Monde? Insgesamt wurde Paro über 130 Millionen Mal gestreamt, und Nej? hält sogar einen Weltrekord bei YouTube Shorts.

Nach dem unbestreitbaren Erfolg der SOS-Tour im Jahr 2022 mit ausverkauften Terminen in ganz Frankreich und einem innerhalb von 24 Stunden ausverkauften Olympia in Paris, kündigt Nej? seine Rückkehr auf die Bühne im Jahr 2023 mit der Poupiya-Tour an. Wir freuen uns auf eine magische und märchenhafte Show, die ganz nach dem Geschmack der Sängerin sein wird.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité