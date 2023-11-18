mar 25 avril 2023
Concert : The Dire Straits Experience 64 Quai de la Réunion, 18 novembre 2023, Le Havre.

The Dire Straits Experience, c’est les reprises des plus grands hits de Dire Straits avec Chris White sur scène, membre du groupe originel.

Plus de vingt ans après la dissolution du groupe, The Dire Straits Experience refait vivre son âme ! Il ne s’agit en effet pas d’un simple hommage, Chris White fait partie des musiciens présents sur scène. Avec des tubes tels que Sultans of swing, Money for nothing et Private investigations, The Dire Straits Experience relève le défi de transmettre le virus Dire Straits aux générations futures..
64 Quai de la Réunion
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie

The Dire Straits Experience is the cover of the greatest hits of Dire Straits with Chris White on stage, member of the original band.

More than twenty years after the band’s disbandment, The Dire Straits Experience brings its soul back to life! This is no mere tribute, Chris White is one of the musicians on stage. With hits such as Sultans of swing, Money for nothing and Private investigations, The Dire Straits Experience takes on the challenge of passing on the Dire Straits virus to future generations.

The Dire Straits Experience es una serie de versiones de los grandes éxitos de Dire Straits con Chris White, miembro original de la banda, sobre el escenario.

Más de veinte años después de la disolución de la banda, The Dire Straits Experience resucita su alma No se trata de un mero homenaje, Chris White es uno de los músicos sobre el escenario. Con éxitos como Sultans of swing, Money for nothing y Private investigations, The Dire Straits Experience asume el reto de transmitir el virus Dire Straits a las generaciones futuras.

The Dire Straits Experience, das sind Coverversionen der größten Hits von Dire Straits mit Chris White, einem Mitglied der Originalband, auf der Bühne.

Mehr als zwanzig Jahre nach der Auflösung der Band lässt The Dire Straits Experience die Seele der Band wieder aufleben! Es handelt sich nicht um eine einfache Hommage, denn Chris White ist einer der Musiker, die auf der Bühne stehen. Mit Hits wie Sultans of Swing, Money for nothing und Private Investigations stellt sich The Dire Straits Experience der Herausforderung, den Dire-Straits-Virus an zukünftige Generationen weiterzugeben.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité

Le Havre Seine-Maritime
Le Havre Seine-Maritime

