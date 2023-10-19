Rencontre : Archi-conseils Le Havre, 19 octobre 2023, Le Havre.

Le Havre,Seine-Maritime

Mon village, mon quartier. Organisée par Pays d’Art et d’Histoire.

Profitez des conseils avisés du Service Urbanisme et prospective de la Ville du Havre pour votre projet de travaux.

Un architecte conseil vous donne les informations, les orientations propres à assurer la qualité architecturale ainsi qu’une bonne insertion de votre projet d’aménagement dans le site environnant. Afin de bien préparer le rendez-vous, il vous est demandé d’apporter tous les documents nécessaires (extrait cadastral, certificat d’urbanisme, photos, croquis, esquisses et/ou études en cours…).

Gratuit – Durée : 30 min.

Nombre de places limité.

Réservation obligatoire du 18 septembre au 13 octobre (9h-12h) au 02 79 92 76 90.

Lieu de rendez-vous communiqué lors de l’inscription..

2023-10-19 09:00:00 fin : 2023-10-19 12:00:00. .

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



My village, my neighborhood. Organized by Pays d’Art et d’Histoire.

Take advantage of the advice offered by Le Havre’s Urban Planning and Forward Planning Department to help you with your renovation project.

A consulting architect will provide you with information and guidelines to ensure the architectural quality and integration of your development project into the surrounding site. To prepare for the appointment, please bring all the necessary documents (cadastral extract, town planning certificate, photos, sketches and/or studies in progress…).

Free – Duration: 30 min.

Limited number of places.

Reservations required from September 18 to October 13 (9am-12pm) on 02 79 92 76 90.

Meeting place to be announced on registration.

Mi pueblo, mi barrio. Organizado por Pays d’Art et d’Histoire.

Aproveche los consejos de los expertos del Servicio de Urbanismo y Prospectiva de la Ciudad de Le Havre para su proyecto de renovación.

Un arquitecto asesor le proporcionará información y orientaciones para que su proyecto de renovación sea de gran calidad arquitectónica y se integre bien en el entorno. Para preparar la reunión, traiga todos los documentos necesarios (extracto del catastro, certificado urbanístico, fotos, croquis, bocetos y/o estudios en curso, etc.).

Gratuito – Duración: 30 min.

Plazas limitadas.

Reserva obligatoria del 18 de septiembre al 13 de octubre (de 9.00 a 12.00 h) en el 02 79 92 76 90.

El punto de encuentro se anunciará en el momento de la inscripción.

Mein Dorf, mein Viertel. Organisiert von Pays d’Art et d’Histoire (Land der Kunst und Geschichte).

Nutzen Sie die sachkundige Beratung des Service Urbanisme et prospective der Stadt Le Havre für Ihr Bauprojekt.

Ein beratender Architekt gibt Ihnen Informationen und Orientierungshilfen, die geeignet sind, die architektonische Qualität und eine gute Einfügung Ihres Bauprojekts in die Umgebung zu gewährleisten. Um den Termin gut vorbereiten zu können, werden Sie gebeten, alle notwendigen Dokumente mitzubringen (Katasterauszug, Städtebaubescheinigung, Fotos, Skizzen, Entwürfe und/oder laufende Studien…).

Kostenlos – Dauer: 30 Min.

Begrenzte Anzahl an Plätzen.

Obligatorische Reservierung vom 18. September bis 13. Oktober (9h-12h) unter 02 79 92 76 90.

Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung mitgeteilt.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche