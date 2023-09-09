Concert : Hamza – Sincérement Tour 64 Quai de la Réunion, 9 septembre 2023, Le Havre.

Hamza aime rendre la politesse. Depuis ses premières mixtapes en 2013, dès qu’un de ses collègues rappeurs qu’il soit Belge comme lui, francophone ou anglophone l’invite sur un morceau ou dans un de ses concerts, le Bruxellois transforme le moment en un instant magique.

Boule d’énergie sur scène, ses apparitions sont ovationnées par le public. Sur disque, sa voix feutrée, alliée à des textes toujours piquants et une production à la pointe du rap-game mondial, transforme assurément les featurings en clubs bangers. Pas étonnant donc que, pour son troisième album solo, il choisisse comme titre, une formule de politesse : “Sincèrement, Hamza”, celle que l’on trouve en bas de page après avoir tout dit..

2023-09-09 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-09-09 . .

64 Quai de la Réunion

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Hamza likes to return the favor. Since his first mixtapes in 2013, as soon as one of his fellow rappers, whether Belgian, French or English speaking, invites him on a track or in one of his concerts, the Brussels native transforms the moment into a magical moment.

A ball of energy on stage, his appearances receive a standing ovation from the audience. On record, his muffled voice, combined with always sharp lyrics and a production at the cutting edge of world rap-game, certainly transforms the featurings into club bangers. It is not surprising, then, that for his third solo album, he chose a polite title: « Sincerely, Hamza », the one you find at the bottom of the page after having said everything.

A Hamza le gusta devolver. Desde sus primeras mixtapes en 2013, en cuanto uno de sus compañeros raperos, ya sea belga, francés o anglófono, le invita a una pista o a uno de sus conciertos, el bruselense transforma el momento en mágico.

Una bola de energía sobre el escenario, sus apariciones son recibidas con una gran ovación por el público. En disco, su voz apagada, combinada con sus letras siempre picantes y una producción a la vanguardia del rap mundial, transforma sin duda los featurings en club bangers. No es de extrañar, por tanto, que para su tercer álbum en solitario haya elegido un título cortés: « Sinceramente, Hamza », el que se encuentra al final de la página después de haberlo dicho todo.

Hamza liebt es, Höflichkeit zu erwidern. Seit seinen ersten Mixtapes im Jahr 2013 verwandelt der Brüsseler den Moment in einen magischen Augenblick, sobald ihn einer seiner Rapper-Kollegen, egal ob Belgier wie er, französisch- oder englischsprachig, zu einem Song oder einem seiner Konzerte einlädt.

Als Energiebündel auf der Bühne werden seine Auftritte vom Publikum mit Standing Ovations gefeiert. Auf Platte verwandelt seine gedämpfte Stimme in Verbindung mit seinen stets scharfen Texten und einer Produktion, die an der Spitze der weltweiten Rap-Game-Szene steht, Featurings in Clubbangers. Kein Wunder also, dass er für sein drittes Soloalbum eine Höflichkeitsfloskel als Titel wählte: « Sincèrement, Hamza », die man am Ende einer Seite findet, wenn man alles gesagt hat.

