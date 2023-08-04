mar 25 avril 2023
Visite guidée : Le Havre au temps de la traite atlantique

Visite guidée : Le Havre au temps de la traite atlantique Quai de l'Arsenal, 4 août 2023, Le Havre.

Esclavage, mémoires normandes – Organisé par Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Du bassin du Roy à l’Hôtel Dubocage, ce parcours dans le quartier Saint-François propose de comprendre comment, du 17ème au 19ème siècle, le commerce triangulaire s’implante et se développe au Havre. Si la traite atlantique y a été brève, elle fut néanmoins intense et a contribué à la croissance fulgurante de la ville et aux transformations urbaines qui marquent la cité océane au tournant du 18ème siècle.

Durée : 2h
Réservation obligatoire
Lieu de rendez-vous communiqué lors de l’inscription..
2023-08-04 à 15:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-04 . .
Quai de l’Arsenal
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie

Slavery, Norman memories – Organized by Pays d’art et d’histoire.

From the Bassin du Roy to the Hôtel Dubocage, this tour in the Saint-François district proposes to understand how, from the 17th to the 19th century, the triangular trade was established and developed in Le Havre. If the Atlantic trade was brief, it was nevertheless intense and contributed to the lightning growth of the city and to the urban transformations which mark the oceanic city at the turn of the 18th century.

Duration: 2 hours
Reservation required
Meeting point communicated upon registration.

Esclavitud, memorias normandas – Organizado por Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Del Bassin du Roy al Hôtel Dubocage, este recorrido por el barrio Saint-François propone comprender cómo, del siglo XVII al XIX, se estableció y desarrolló el comercio triangular en Le Havre. Aunque el comercio atlántico fue breve, no por ello dejó de ser intenso y contribuyó al deslumbrante crecimiento de la ciudad y a las transformaciones urbanas que marcaron la ciudad oceánica a finales del siglo XVIII.

Duración: 2 horas
Reserva obligatoria
Punto de encuentro comunicado en la inscripción.

Esclavage, mémoires normandes – Organisiert von Pays d’art et d’histoire.

Dieser Rundgang durch das Viertel Saint-François vom Bassin du Roy bis zum Hotel Dubocage zeigt, wie sich der Dreieckshandel vom 17. bis 19. Jahrhundert in Le Havre etablierte und entwickelte. Der Atlantikhandel war zwar nur kurz, aber dennoch intensiv und trug zum rasanten Wachstum der Stadt und zu den städtischen Veränderungen bei, die die Stadt am Ozean um die Wende zum 18.

Dauer: 2 Std
Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich
Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung mitgeteilt.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-20 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité

