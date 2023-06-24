mar 25 avril 2023
Visite guidée : L’USST 448 Quai Renaud, 24 juin 2023, Le Havre.

Guerres et paix – Proposé par l’association USST 488.

Sorti des chantiers américains en 1944, le remorqueur a été affecté à la reconstruction du port du Havre puis comme navire de servitudes au service dragage. Les bénévoles de l’association USST 488 Le Havre 16th Port US, qui ont œuvré à sa préservation et à son classement au titre de Monument historique en 1997, vous relatent son histoire au fil de la visite.

Visite à 14h, 15h et 16h
Gratuit – Durée : 45 min
Réservation obligatoire
Lieu de rendez-vous communiqué lors de l’inscription..
2023-06-24 à ; fin : 2023-06-24 . .
Quai Renaud
Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie

Wars and Peace – Offered by the USST 488 association.

After leaving the American shipyards in 1944, the tug was assigned to the reconstruction of the port of Le Havre and then as a service vessel in the dredging department. The volunteers of the USST 488 Le Havre 16th Port US association, who worked for its preservation and its classification as a historical monument in 1997, will tell you its history during the visit.

Visit at 2, 3 and 4 pm
Free – Duration: 45 min
Reservation required
Meeting point communicated at registration.

Guerras y paz – Propuesto por la asociación USST 488.

Tras abandonar los astilleros estadounidenses en 1944, el remolcador fue destinado a la reconstrucción del puerto de Le Havre y luego como buque de servicio en el departamento de dragado. Los voluntarios de la asociación USST 488 Le Havre 16th Port US, que trabajaron para su conservación y su clasificación como monumento histórico en 1997, le contarán su historia durante la visita.

Visita a las 14h, 15h y 16h
Gratuita – Duración: 45 min
Reserva obligatoria
Punto de encuentro comunicado en el momento de la inscripción

Kriege und Frieden – Angeboten von der USST 488.

Der Schlepper wurde 1944 von amerikanischen Werften gebaut und beim Wiederaufbau des Hafens von Le Havre eingesetzt, danach diente er als Serviceschiff für die Baggerarbeiten. Die Freiwilligen des Vereins USST 488 Le Havre 16th Port US, die sich für seine Erhaltung und die Einstufung als historisches Denkmal im Jahr 1997 eingesetzt haben, erzählen Ihnen während der Führung seine Geschichte.

Besichtigung um 14 Uhr, 15 Uhr und 16 Uhr
Kostenlos – Dauer: 45 Min
Eine Reservierung ist erforderlich
Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung mitgeteilt.

