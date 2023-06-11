Concert : Gérard Depardieu chante Barbara 64 Quai de la Réunion, 11 juin 2023, Le Havre.

« A la fois colossal et fragile, toujours juste, il la chante, il la dit. »

On ne pourrait mieux résumer l’esprit de ce « récital souvenir » que le journaliste de Télérama : un moment « hors du temps », hors des normes et pourtant si juste et émouvant. L’acteur, ami intime de Barbara avec qui il interpréta la pièce musicale Lily Passion en 1986, et le pianiste-chef d’orchestre Gérard Daguerre, compagnon de route pendant 17 ans de la chanteuse, ont enregistré ensemble quatorze chansons créées par « la Dame en noir », comme autant de déclarations d’amour chantées par un Depardieu aussi bouleversé que bouleversant.

Après le disque, il y eut la scène qui vit ce duo prendre corps. Plus de vingt ans après sa disparition, Gérard Depardieu rend hommage à son amie avec sobriété et élégance en portant à la scène ses plus belles œuvres.

Salué par la critique et acclamé par le public, ce spectacle est exceptionnel d’émotion et de simplicité..

2023-06-11 à 17:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-11 . .

64 Quai de la Réunion

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



« Both colossal and fragile, always right, he sings it, he says it. »

One could not better summarize the spirit of this « souvenir recital » than the journalist of Télérama: a moment « out of time », out of the norms and yet so right and moving. The actor, a close friend of Barbara’s with whom he performed the musical Lily Passion in 1986, and the pianist-conductor Gérard Daguerre, a 17-year companion of the singer, recorded together fourteen songs created by « the Lady in Black », like declarations of love sung by a Depardieu who is as overwhelmed as he is moving.

After the record, there was the stage that saw this duet take shape. More than twenty years after her death, Gérard Depardieu pays tribute to his friend with sobriety and elegance by bringing her most beautiful works to the stage.

Acclaimed by the critics and acclaimed by the public, this show is exceptional in its emotion and simplicity.

« A la vez colosal y frágil, siempre acertado, lo canta, lo dice. »

Nadie podría resumir mejor el espíritu de este « recital de recuerdo » que el periodista de Télérama: un momento « fuera del tiempo », fuera de la norma y, sin embargo, tan acertado y conmovedor. El actor, íntimo amigo de Barbara, con la que interpretó el musical Lily Passion en 1986, y el pianista-director Gérard Daguerre, compañero de viaje de la cantante durante 17 años, grabaron juntos catorce canciones creadas por « la Dama de Negro », como tantas declaraciones de amor cantadas por un Depardieu tan sobrecogido como conmovido.

Después del disco, llegó la etapa en la que este dúo tomó forma. Más de veinte años después de su muerte, Gérard Depardieu rinde homenaje a su amiga con sobriedad y elegancia llevando a escena sus obras más bellas.

Aclamado por el público, este espectáculo es excepcional por su emoción y sencillez.

« Gleichzeitig kolossal und zerbrechlich, immer richtig, singt er sie, sagt er sie. »

Man könnte den Geist dieses « Erinnerungskonzerts » nicht besser zusammenfassen als der Journalist von Télérama: ein Moment « außerhalb der Zeit », außerhalb der Normen und doch so treffend und bewegend. Der Schauspieler, ein enger Freund Barbaras, mit dem er 1986 das Musical Lily Passion aufführte, und der Pianist und Dirigent Gérard Daguerre, 17 Jahre lang Weggefährte der Sängerin, haben gemeinsam vierzehn Lieder aufgenommen, die von der « Dame in Schwarz » geschaffen wurden, wie Liebeserklärungen, die von einem ebenso erschütterten wie überwältigenden Depardieu gesungen werden.

Nach der Platte folgte die Bühne, auf der das Duo Gestalt annahm. Mehr als zwanzig Jahre nach ihrem Tod ehrt Gérard Depardieu seine Freundin auf nüchterne und elegante Weise, indem er ihre schönsten Werke auf die Bühne bringt.

Von der Kritik gelobt und vom Publikum gefeiert, ist diese Aufführung außergewöhnlich emotional und schlicht.

