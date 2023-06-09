Concert : You Said Strange + Fishtalk Rue du 329ème Régiment d’Infanterie, 9 juin 2023, Le Havre.

> You Said Strange [Rock]

Après avoir joué au Foul Weather Festival, les You Said Strange sont de retour au Tetris. Fin 2021, le groupe sort « Thousand Shadows vol.1 ». Les rois mythomanes, la Méditerranée et les couleurs du deuil sont les sujets abordés dans cette première partie d’album, entre pop psychédélique, proto grunge et shoegaze. Pour cet opus, les quatre Normands puisent leur inspiration dans les rencontres qu’ils ont fait sur la route entre la Normandie, Oregon et New-York. Désormais, il nous reste à attendre impatiemment la sortie de « Thousand Shadows vol.2 », prévue pour avril 2023.

> Fishtalk [Rock]

Fishtalk est une famille de vampires qui fait de la musique dans sa cave, entre mélodies douces-amères et dérapages noise. Leur premier EP « Shutdown », sorti en janvier 2021, a été enregistré dans le salon de leur colocation. S’il fait la part belle aux ambiances cotonneuses et enveloppantes, le combo n’hésite pas à durcir le propos en live pour livrer une musique sombre et nerveuse. Leur second EP est en cours de mixage et sortira sur le label qu’iels ont créé ; Petite Biche Records..

2023-06-09 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-09 . .

Rue du 329ème Régiment d’Infanterie

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



> You Said Strange [Rock]

After playing at the Foul Weather Festival, You Said Strange are back at the Tetris. At the end of 2021, the band releases « Thousand Shadows vol.1 ». The mythomaniac kings, the Mediterranean and the colors of mourning are the subjects approached in this first part of album, between psychedelic pop, proto grunge and shoegaze. For this opus, the four Normans draw their inspiration from the encounters they made on the road between Normandy, Oregon and New-York. From now on, we have to wait impatiently for the release of « Thousand Shadows vol.2 », scheduled for April 2023.

> Fishtalk [Rock]

Fishtalk is a family of vampires who make music in their basement, between bittersweet melodies and noise slips. Their first EP « Shutdown », released in January 2021, was recorded in the living room of their flat. If it gives pride of place to the cottony and enveloping atmospheres, the combo does not hesitate to harden the subject in live to deliver a dark and nervous music. Their second EP is currently being mixed and will be released on the label they created; Petite Biche Records.

> You Said Strange [Rock]

Después de tocar en el Foul Weather Festival, You Said Strange vuelven al Tetris. A finales de 2021, la banda publicó « Thousand Shadows vol.1 ». Los reyes mitológicos, el Mediterráneo y los colores del luto son los temas de esta primera parte del álbum, entre pop psicodélico, proto-grunge y shoegaze. Para este opus, los cuatro normandos se inspiran en los encuentros que tuvieron en la carretera entre Normandía, Oregón y Nueva York. A partir de ahora, no podemos esperar a la publicación de « Thousand Shadows vol.2 », prevista para abril de 2023.

> Fishtalk [Rock]

Fishtalk es una familia de vampiros que hacen música en su sótano, entre melodías agridulces y deslices ruidistas. Su primer EP « Shutdown », publicado en enero de 2021, se grabó en el salón de su piso. Si da un lugar de honor a los ambientes algodonosos y envolventes, el combo no duda en endurecer el tema en directo para entregar una música oscura y nerviosa. Su segundo EP se está mezclando actualmente y saldrá en el sello que han creado; Petite Biche Records.

> You Said Strange [Rock]

Nachdem sie beim Foul Weather Festival gespielt haben, sind You Said Strange wieder im Tetris. Ende 2021 veröffentlicht die Band « Thousand Shadows vol.1 ». Mythomanische Könige, das Mittelmeer und die Farben der Trauer sind die Themen, die in diesem ersten Teil des Albums zwischen psychedelischem Pop, Proto Grunge und Shoegaze behandelt werden. Für dieses Opus schöpfen die vier Normannen ihre Inspiration aus den Begegnungen, die sie auf der Straße zwischen der Normandie, Oregon und New York gemacht haben. Nun müssen wir nur noch ungeduldig auf die Veröffentlichung von « Thousand Shadows vol.2 » warten, die für April 2023 geplant ist.

> Fishtalk [Rock]

Fishtalk ist eine Familie von Vampiren, die in ihrem Keller Musik zwischen bittersüßen Melodien und Noise-Ausrutschern macht. Ihre erste EP « Shutdown », die im Januar 2021 veröffentlicht wurde, wurde im Wohnzimmer ihrer Wohngemeinschaft aufgenommen. Die Band legt Wert auf eine watteweiche und einhüllende Atmosphäre, zögert aber nicht, live härtere Töne anzuschlagen, um eine düstere und nervöse Musik zu liefern. Ihre zweite EP wird gerade gemischt und auf dem von ihnen gegründeten Label Petite Biche Records veröffentlicht.

