Escape Game Géant : Lupin dans la ville, 20 mai 2023, Le Havre.

Jouer Irène Adler ou Arsène Lupin, dans une aventure ludique et scénarisée.

Résolvez des énigmes de logique, d’observation et de dextérité, le temps d’un après-midi. Participez à notre jeu coopératif avec votre smartphone, le livret de jeu et le sac « Lupin dans la ville » (fourni lors de l’événement).

Choisissez le camp d’Irène ou d’Arsène et vivez un escape game exaltant, parsemé d’embûches. Vous découvrirez la ville de manière ludique, en famille ou entre amis, à votre rythme ou pour le challenge.

Nouveautés 2023 :

– 2 niveaux de difficulté : normal et difficile

– Histoire audio interprétée par des comédiens

– Nouveau système de score (avec échelle de réussite)

Nouveau scénario : Arsène Lupin, le célèbre gentleman cambrioleur, prend connaissance d’une étrange rumeur : l’intrigante criminelle Irène Adler serait présente en ville.

L’occasion est trop belle et avant qu’elle ne disparaisse, il se met à ses trousses pour enfin la rencontrer et la défier.

De son côté, Irène Adler a bien l’intention de faire libérer une de ses amies, mais son plan n’avait pas prévu un obstacle de cette taille : l’arrivée d’Arsène Lupin.

Rendez-vous le samedi 20 mai au Havre !

Départs prévus à 13h30, 14h, 14h30 et 15h.

Durée : 2h.

2023-05-20 à ; fin : 2023-05-20 . .

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Play Irene Adler or Arsène Lupin, in a playful and scripted adventure.

Solve puzzles of logic, observation and dexterity, during one afternoon. Take part in our cooperative game with your smartphone, the game booklet and the « Lupin in the city » bag (provided at the event).

Choose the camp of Irene or Arsène and live an exciting escape game, full of pitfalls. You will discover the city in a playful way, with family or friends, at your own pace or for the challenge.

New in 2023 :

– 2 levels of difficulty: normal and difficult

– Audio story interpreted by actors

– New scoring system (with success scale)

New scenario: Arsène Lupin, the famous gentleman burglar, learns of a strange rumor: the intriguing criminal Irene Adler would be present in town.

The opportunity is too good and before she disappears, he sets out on her trail to finally meet and challenge her.

For her part, Irene Adler has every intention of freeing one of her friends, but her plan had not anticipated an obstacle of this size: the arrival of Arsène Lupin.

See you on Saturday, May 20 in Le Havre!

Departures scheduled at 1:30 pm, 2 pm, 2:30 pm and 3 pm.

Duration : 2 hours

Encarne a Irene Adler o Arsène Lupin, en una aventura lúdica y guionizada.

Resuelve enigmas de lógica, observación y destreza, durante una tarde. Participe en nuestro juego cooperativo con su smartphone, el cuadernillo del juego y la bolsa « Lupin en la ciudad » (que se le proporcionará en el evento).

Elige el bando de Irene o Arsène y vive un emocionante juego de escape, lleno de trampas. Descubrirás la ciudad de forma lúdica, en familia o con amigos, a tu ritmo o por el desafío.

Nuevo en 2023 :

– 2 niveles de dificultad: normal y difícil

– Relato sonoro interpretado por actores

– Nuevo sistema de puntuación (con escala de éxito)

Nuevo escenario: Arsène Lupin, el famoso caballero ladrón, se entera de un extraño rumor: la intrigante criminal Irene Adler está en la ciudad.

La oportunidad es demasiado buena y, antes de que desaparezca, se dispone a seguirle la pista para finalmente conocerla y desafiarla.

Por su parte, Irene Adler pretende liberar a uno de sus amigos, pero su plan no había previsto un obstáculo de esta envergadura: la llegada de Arsène Lupin.

¡Nos vemos el sábado 20 de mayo en Le Havre!

Salidas a las 13.30 h, 14 h, 14.30 h y 15 h.

Duración: 2 horas

Spielen Sie Irène Adler oder Arsène Lupin, in einem spielerischen und gescripteten Abenteuer.

Lösen Sie einen Nachmittag lang Rätsel, die Logik, Beobachtung und Geschicklichkeit erfordern. Nehmen Sie mit Ihrem Smartphone, dem Spielheft und der Tasche « Lupin in der Stadt » (wird bei der Veranstaltung ausgehändigt) an unserem kooperativen Spiel teil.

Wählen Sie die Seite von Irène oder Arsène und erleben Sie ein aufregendes Escape Game, das mit Hindernissen gespickt ist. Sie werden die Stadt auf spielerische Weise entdecken, mit der Familie oder mit Freunden, in Ihrem eigenen Tempo oder als Herausforderung.

Neuheiten 2023 :

– 2 Schwierigkeitsgrade: normal und schwer

– Von Schauspielern vorgetragene Audio-Geschichte

– Neues Punktesystem (mit Erfolgsskala)

Neue Handlung: Arsène Lupin, der berühmte Gentleman-Einbrecher, erfährt von einem seltsamen Gerücht: Die intrigante Verbrecherin Irène Adler soll sich in der Stadt aufhalten.

Die Gelegenheit ist zu gut und bevor sie verschwindet, heftet er sich an ihre Fersen, um sie endlich zu treffen und herauszufordern.

Irène Adler hat ihrerseits die Absicht, eine ihrer Freundinnen freizubekommen, doch ihr Plan hat nicht mit einem so großen Hindernis gerechnet: der Ankunft von Arsène Lupin.

Wir treffen uns am Samstag, den 20. Mai in Le Havre!

Geplante Abfahrten um 13:30, 14:00, 14:30 und 15:00 Uhr.

Dauer: 2 Stunden

