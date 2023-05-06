Balade à vélo : Découverte du patrimoine arboré Square Saint-Roch, 6 mai 2023, Le Havre.

La diversité des essences d’arbres au Havre pourrait bien vous surprendre. Parmi elles, certaines sont remarquables et certifiées comme le Magnolia Grandiflora près de la bibliothèque Salacrou ou l’arbre impérial, rue Gustave Flaubert.

Un circuit a été élaboré pour découvrir ce patrimoine végétal qui orne nos parc, jardins, et rues du Havre. Venez le parcourir, le temps d’une balade à vélo, accompagné par un animateur jardinier.

Vélo non fourni – Prévoir les équipements de sécurité obligatoires pour les enfants et le matériel nécessaire à une réparation de vélo.

A partir de 12 ans – Durée : 2h.

Réservation obligatoire au 02 32 74 04 33 (du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 16h) ou sur jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr.

2023-05-06 à 14:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 16:00:00. .

Square Saint-Roch

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



The diversity of tree species in Le Havre might surprise you. Among them, some are remarkable and certified like the Magnolia Grandiflora near the Salacrou library or the Imperial tree, rue Gustave Flaubert.

A circuit has been elaborated to discover this plant heritage which adorns our parks, gardens and streets of Le Havre. Come and discover it, during a bike ride, accompanied by a gardener.

Bicycle not provided – Please bring the mandatory safety equipment for children and the necessary material for a bicycle repair.

From 12 years old – Duration: 2 hours.

Reservation required on 02 32 74 04 33 (Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm) or on jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr

La diversidad de especies arbóreas de Le Havre puede sorprenderle. Entre ellas, algunas son notables y certificadas como la Magnolia Grandiflora cerca de la biblioteca Salacrou o el árbol Imperial, rue Gustave Flaubert.

Se ha trazado un circuito para descubrir este patrimonio vegetal que adorna nuestros parques, jardines y calles de Le Havre. Venga a recorrerlo en bicicleta, acompañado por un jardinero.

Bicicleta no proporcionada – Por favor, traiga el equipo de seguridad obligatorio para los niños y el material necesario para la reparación de la bicicleta.

A partir de 12 años – Duración: 2 horas.

Reserva obligatoria en el 02 32 74 04 33 (de lunes a viernes de 9.00 a 16.00) o en jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr

Die Vielfalt der Baumarten in Le Havre könnte Sie überraschen. Darunter sind einige bemerkenswerte und zertifizierte Bäume wie die Magnolia Grandiflora in der Nähe der Bibliothek Salacrou oder der Kaiserbaum in der Rue Gustave Flaubert.

Ein Rundgang wurde ausgearbeitet, um dieses pflanzliche Erbe, das unsere Parks, Gärten und Straßen in Le Havre schmückt, zu entdecken. Erkunden Sie diese Route auf einer Fahrradtour, die von einem Gartenberater begleitet wird.

Fahrrad wird nicht gestellt – Bitte bringen Sie die obligatorische Sicherheitsausrüstung für Kinder und das für eine Fahrradreparatur notwendige Material mit.

Ab 12 Jahren – Dauer: 2 Stunden.

Reservierung erforderlich unter 02 32 74 04 33 (Montag bis Freitag von 9 bis 16 Uhr) oder auf jardinssuspendus@lehavre.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-03-24 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité