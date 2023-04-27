Vacances de Pâques créatives avec Manufactory 115 Rue Richelieu, 27 avril 2023, Le Havre.

Pendant les vacances de Pâques, Manufactory propose des ateliers créatifs, pour les enfants et les plus grands.

De 10h à 11h30 : Atelier complicité parent-enfant

-> Atelier créatif pour enfant (à partir de 4 ans) accompagné d’un adulte, pour vivre un moment de complicité : Petit bateau rangement à crayon.

Réservation obligatoire, nombre de place limité..

2023-04-27 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-27 11:30:00. .

115 Rue Richelieu

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



During the Easter vacations, Manufactory offers creative workshops for children and adults.

From 10 to 11:30 am: Parent-child complicity workshop

-> Creative workshop for children (from 4 years old) accompanied by an adult, to live a moment of complicity: Small boat with pencil.

Reservation required, limited number of places.

Durante las vacaciones de Semana Santa, Manufactory ofrece talleres creativos para niños y adultos.

De 10.00 a 11.30 h: Taller de complicidad padres-hijos

-> Taller creativo para niños (a partir de 4 años) acompañados de un adulto, para vivir un momento de complicidad: Pequeño barco con lápiz.

Reserva obligatoria, plazas limitadas.

Während der Osterferien bietet Manufactory kreative Workshops an, sowohl für Kinder als auch für Erwachsene.

Von 10:00 bis 11:30 Uhr: Workshop Komplizenschaft zwischen Eltern und Kind

-> Kreativ-Workshop für Kinder (ab 4 Jahren) in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen, um einen Moment der Verbundenheit zu erleben: Kleines Boot zur Aufbewahrung von Stiften.

Reservierung erforderlich, begrenzte Platzzahl.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-19 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité