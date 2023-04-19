Conte animé pour les tout-petits 1 Rue Édouard Herriot, 19 avril 2023, Le Havre.

Conte animée pour les tout-petits. Venez partager un moment magique avec et Ann’s trÂmE grAm et ses instruments ! Cette fois nous voyagerons autour du thème du jardin et du printemps…

Pour les enfants de 0 à 4 ans – Durée : 45 min.

Tarif : 18 € par enfant

Réservation par téléphone au 02 32 79 15 80 ou par mail à info@les400coups.fr.

2023-04-19 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-19 . .

1 Rue Édouard Herriot

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Animated storytelling for toddlers. Come and share a magical moment with Ann’s trÂmE grAm and her instruments! This time we will travel around the theme of garden and spring…

For children from 0 to 4 years old – Duration: 45 min.

Price : 18 ? per child

Reservation by phone at 02 32 79 15 80 or by mail at info@les400coups.fr

Cuentacuentos animados para niños pequeños. ¡Ven a compartir un momento mágico con el trÂmE grAm de Ann y sus instrumentos! Esta vez viajaremos en torno al tema del jardín y la primavera…

Para niños de 0 a 4 años – Duración: 45 min.

Precio: 18 € por niño

Reserva por teléfono en el 02 32 79 15 80 o por correo electrónico en info@les400coups.fr

Animiertes Märchen für die Allerkleinsten. Erleben Sie einen magischen Moment mit Ann’s trÂmE grAm und seinen Instrumenten! Dieses Mal werden wir rund um das Thema Garten und Frühling reisen…

Für Kinder von 0 bis 4 Jahren – Dauer: 45 Min.

Preis: 18 ? pro Kind

Reservierung per Telefon unter 02 32 79 15 80 oder per E-Mail an info@les400coups.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité