Atelier Masques 1 Rue Édouard Herriot, 19 avril 2023, Le Havre.

Avec Louise Ganot.

L’illustratrice Louise Ganot vous propose un atelier de création de masques autour du livre « Trotte trotte, Petite Marmotte » qu’elle a illustré (Éditions Mango).

Pour les enfants de 4 à 8 ans – Durée : 1h.

Tarif : 15 €.

Réservation par téléphone au 02 32 79 15 80 ou par mail à info@les400coups.fr.

2023-04-19 à 14:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-19 15:30:00. .

1 Rue Édouard Herriot

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



With Louise Ganot.

The illustrator Louise Ganot proposes a mask creation workshop around the book « Trotte trotte, Petite Marmotte » that she illustrated (Éditions Mango).

For children from 4 to 8 years old – Duration: 1 hour.

Price : 15 ?.

Reservation by phone at 02 32 79 15 80 or by mail at info@les400coups.fr

Con Louise Ganot.

La ilustradora Louise Ganot te propone un taller de creación de máscaras basado en el libro « Trotte trotte, Petite Marmotte » que ella misma ilustró (Éditions Mango).

Para niños de 4 a 8 años – Duración: 1 hora.

Precio: 15 ?

Reserva por teléfono al 02 32 79 15 80 o por correo a info@les400coups.fr

Mit Louise Ganot.

Die Illustratorin Louise Ganot bietet Ihnen einen Workshop zur Herstellung von Masken rund um das von ihr illustrierte Buch « Trotte trotte, Petite Marmotte » (Éditions Mango) an.

Für Kinder von 4 bis 8 Jahren – Dauer: 1 Stunde.

Preis: 15 ?

Reservierung per Telefon unter 02 32 79 15 80 oder per E-Mail an info@les400coups.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité