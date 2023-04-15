Improvisation théâtrale : Do you Kahoot ? 7 Rue du Général Sarrail, 15 avril 2023, Le Havre.

Par la Compagnie du Poulailler.

Et si vous gardiez vos téléphones allumés durant le spectacle ?

Dans ce spectacle interactif, les propositions que vous écrirez sur vos téléphones portables seront prises en compte par les comédiens et influenceront leur jeu et le déroulement de l’histoire.

Avec Ludovic Saïd, Claire Latinier, Wilfrid Gourdin, Magali Thuilier et Ghislaine Soyris..

2023-04-15 à 20:30:00

7 Rue du Général Sarrail

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



By the Compagnie du Poulailler.

How about keeping your phones on during the show?

In this interactive show, the suggestions you write on your cell phones will be taken into account by the actors and will influence their performance and the course of the story.

With Ludovic Saïd, Claire Latinier, Wilfrid Gourdin, Magali Thuilier and Ghislaine Soyris.

Por la Compagnie du Poulailler.

Qué tal si dejáis los teléfonos encendidos durante el espectáculo?

En este espectáculo interactivo, las sugerencias que escriban en sus teléfonos móviles serán tenidas en cuenta por los actores e influirán en su interpretación y en el curso de la historia.

Con Ludovic Saïd, Claire Latinier, Wilfrid Gourdin, Magali Thuilier y Ghislaine Soyris.

Von der Compagnie du Poulailler.

Wie wäre es, wenn Sie Ihre Handys während der Aufführung eingeschaltet lassen?

In dieser interaktiven Aufführung werden die Vorschläge, die Sie auf Ihren Handys schreiben, von den Schauspielern berücksichtigt und beeinflussen ihr Spiel und den Verlauf der Geschichte.

Mit Ludovic Saïd, Claire Latinier, Wilfrid Gourdin, Magali Thuilier und Ghislaine Soyris.

