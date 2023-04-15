Lecture avec Catherine Vion 1 Rue Édouard Herriot, 15 avril 2023, Le Havre.

Rendez-vous avec Catherine Vion pour une lecture autour d’une sélection d’albums jeunesse.

Catherine Vion est comédienne et propose un samedi par mois une lecture à la librairie.

Pour les enfants de 3 à 8 ans

Entrée libre, sans réservation..

2023-04-15 à 10:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-15 . .

1 Rue Édouard Herriot

Le Havre 76600 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Appointment with Catherine Vion for a reading around a selection of children’s books.

Catherine Vion is an actress and offers a reading at the bookstore one Saturday a month.

For children from 3 to 8 years old

Free admission, no reservation required.

Cita con Catherine Vion para una lectura en torno a una selección de libros infantiles.

Catherine Vion es actriz y ofrece una lectura en la librería un sábado al mes.

Para niños de 3 a 8 años

Entrada gratuita, no es necesario reservar.

Verabreden Sie sich mit Catherine Vion zu einer Lesung mit einer Auswahl an Kinderbüchern.

Catherine Vion ist Schauspielerin und bietet an einem Samstag im Monat eine Lesung in der Buchhandlung an.

Für Kinder von 3 bis 8 Jahren

Freier Eintritt, keine Reservierung erforderlich.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-11 par Normandie Tourisme / Seine-Maritime Attractivité