Méribel Trail Le Hameau – Mottaret, 12 août 2023, Les Allues.

Les Allues,Savoie

Une aventure unique à vivre ou à revivre ! Dans un cadre naturel exceptionnel, venez découvrir des sentiers créateurs d’émotions sur lesquels le concept « trail » prend tout son sens.

Renseignements : https://www.meribel-sport-montagne.com/meribel-trail/.

2023-08-12 à 09:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-12 18:00:00. .

Le Hameau – Mottaret Le Hameau

Les Allues 73550 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



An unique experience to live or relive, Méribel Trail is mountainous, technical, aerial and wild. In an exceptionnal setting, let’s discover tracks creating feelings on which the concept « trail » will be fully realized.

Informations : https://www.meribel-sport-montagne.com/meribel-trail/

¡Una aventura única para vivir o revivir! En un marco natural excepcional, venga a descubrir senderos que despertarán sus emociones y darán todo su sentido al concepto de sendero.

Información: https://www.meribel-sport-montagne.com/meribel-trail/

Ein einzigartiges Abenteuer, das Sie erleben oder nacherleben können! Entdecken Sie in einer außergewöhnlichen natürlichen Umgebung Wege, die Emotionen wecken und auf denen das Konzept « Trail » seine volle Wirkung entfaltet.

Informationen: https://www.meribel-sport-montagne.com/meribel-trail/

Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par Méribel Tourisme