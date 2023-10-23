VISITE DU MOULIN DE NAILLOUX Le Gril Nailloux, 23 octobre 2023, Nailloux.

Nailloux,Haute-Garonne

Pénétrez à l’intérieur du surprenant moulin à six ailes de Nailloux et découvrez la grande histoire de la tradition meunière en Lauragais..

2023-10-23 fin : 2023-10-31 17:00:00. 5 EUR.

Le Gril MOULIN A SIX AILES

Nailloux 31560 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Enter the surprising six-winged mill of Nailloux and discover the great history of the milling tradition in the Lauragais.

Adéntrese en el asombroso molino de seis alas de Nailloux y descubra la historia de la molinería tradicional de la región de Lauragais.

Betreten Sie das Innere der erstaunlichen sechsflügeligen Mühle von Nailloux und erfahren Sie mehr über die große Geschichte der Müllertradition im Lauragais.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-28 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE