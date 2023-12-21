Marché de Noël Le Grand-Pressigny, 21 décembre 2023, Le Grand-Pressigny.

Le Grand-Pressigny,Indre-et-Loire

Marché gastronomique et artisanal aux couleurs de Noël. Idéal pour faire ses derniers achats pour le réveillon. Chorale itinérante « Christmas Carols Singers » ,18h30 : Cavalcade de tracteurs illuminés

Buvette, vin chaud, chocolat chaud , tombola avec nombreux lots offerts par les exposants..

2023-12-21 fin : 2023-12-21 19:00:00. EUR.

Le Grand-Pressigny 37350 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire



Gastronomic and craft market in the colors of Christmas. Ideal for last-minute Christmas shopping. Christmas Carols Singers » travelling choir ,6.30pm: Cavalcade of illuminated tractors

Refreshments, mulled wine, hot chocolate, tombola with lots of prizes donated by exhibitors.

Mercado gastronómico y artesanal con los colores de la Navidad. Ideal para las compras navideñas de última hora. Coro itinerante « Christmas Carols Singers » ,18h30 : Cabalgata de tractores iluminados

Refrescos, vino caliente, chocolate caliente, tómbola con numerosos premios donados por los expositores.

Gastronomischer und handwerklicher Markt in weihnachtlichen Farben. Ideal, um die letzten Einkäufe für den Heiligabend zu tätigen. Wanderchor « Christmas Carols Singers » ,18.30 Uhr: Kavalkade mit beleuchteten Traktoren

Getränkestand, Glühwein, heiße Schokolade, Tombola mit zahlreichen von den Ausstellern gestifteten Preisen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire