Le Grand Numéro de Chanel Paris Paris
Le Grand Numéro de Chanel Paris, 15 décembre 2022, Paris.
Le Grand Numéro de Chanel
Grand Palais Ephémère Place Joffre Paris Paris Place Joffre Grand Palais Ephémère
2022-12-15 – 2022-01-09
Place Joffre Grand Palais Ephémère
Paris
Paris
Du 15 décembre 2022 au 9 janvier 2023, CHANEL célèbre ses parfums dans un tourbillon festif et olfactif, à l’occasion d’une exposition exceptionnelle au Grand Palais Éphémère.
https://www.grandpalais.fr/fr/lieux/grand-palais-ephemere
Place Joffre Grand Palais Ephémère Paris
dernière mise à jour : 2022-11-25 par