2022-12-15 – 2022-01-09

Paris Du 15 décembre 2022 au 9 janvier 2023, CHANEL célèbre ses parfums dans un tourbillon festif et olfactif, à l’occasion d’une exposition exceptionnelle au Grand Palais Éphémère. https://www.grandpalais.fr/fr/lieux/grand-palais-ephemere Place Joffre Grand Palais Ephémère Paris

