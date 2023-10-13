Concert : Pick and Wash duo swing et jazz Le Grand Châtelier Melle Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres

Mellé Concert : Pick and Wash duo swing et jazz Le Grand Châtelier Melle, 13 octobre 2023, Melle. Melle,Deux-Sèvres Concert : Pick and Wash Duo swing, jazz, chanson française Vendredi 13 octobre à 19h au Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).

Participation Libre mais nécessaire Renseignements 06 03 07 14 19.

2023-10-13 fin : 2023-10-13 . .

Le Grand Châtelier Lieu-dit Le Chatelier

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Concert: Pick and Wash Duo swing, jazz, French chanson Friday, October 13, 7pm at Le Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).

Participation Free but necessary Information 06 03 07 14 19 Concierto: Pick and Wash Dúo swing, jazz, chanson francesa Viernes 13 de octubre a las 19.00 h en Le Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).

Participación gratuita pero necesaria Información 06 03 07 14 19 Konzert: Pick and Wash Duo Swing, Jazz, französisches Chanson Freitag, 13. Oktober um 19 Uhr in Le Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).

Teilnahme Frei, aber erforderlich Auskunft 06 03 07 14 19 Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT Pays Mellois Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Deux-Sèvres, Mellé Autres Lieu Le Grand Châtelier Adresse Le Grand Châtelier Lieu-dit Le Chatelier Ville Melle Departement Deux-Sèvres Lieu Ville Le Grand Châtelier Melle latitude longitude 46.17654;-0.2095

Le Grand Châtelier Melle Deux-Sèvres https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/melle/