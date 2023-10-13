Concert : Pick and Wash duo swing et jazz Le Grand Châtelier Melle
Concert : Pick and Wash duo swing et jazz Le Grand Châtelier Melle, 13 octobre 2023, Melle.
Melle,Deux-Sèvres
Concert : Pick and Wash
Duo swing, jazz, chanson française
Vendredi 13 octobre à 19h au Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).
Participation Libre mais nécessaire
Renseignements 06 03 07 14 19.
Le Grand Châtelier Lieu-dit Le Chatelier
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Concert: Pick and Wash
Duo swing, jazz, French chanson
Friday, October 13, 7pm at Le Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).
Participation Free but necessary
Information 06 03 07 14 19
Concierto: Pick and Wash
Dúo swing, jazz, chanson francesa
Viernes 13 de octubre a las 19.00 h en Le Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).
Participación gratuita pero necesaria
Información 06 03 07 14 19
Konzert: Pick and Wash
Duo Swing, Jazz, französisches Chanson
Freitag, 13. Oktober um 19 Uhr in Le Grand Châtelier (Melle/Périgné).
Teilnahme Frei, aber erforderlich
Auskunft 06 03 07 14 19
