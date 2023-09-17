Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Le Grand Châtelier Melle
Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Le Grand Châtelier Melle, 17 septembre 2023, Melle.
Melle,Deux-Sèvres
Journées Européennes du patrimoine
Dimanche 17 septembre au Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) de 11h à 20h
Découvrez le Grand Châtelier, ancien domaine aujourd’hui rénové, grâce à une visite proposée par les propriétaires et retraçant l’histoire des lieux…..
2023-09-17 fin : 2023-09-17 20:00:00
Le Grand Châtelier Lieu-dit Le Chatelier
Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
European Heritage Days
Sunday September 17 at Le Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) from 11am to 8pm
Discover the Grand Châtelier, a former estate that has now been renovated, with a tour led by the owners, retracing the history of the site….
Jornadas Europeas de Patrimonio
Domingo 17 de septiembre en Le Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) de 11.00 a 20.00 horas
Descubra el Grand Châtelier, antigua hacienda restaurada, en una visita guiada por los propietarios, que le hará revivir la historia del lugar ….
Europäische Tage des Kulturerbes
Sonntag, 17. September in Le Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) von 11 bis 20 Uhr
Entdecken Sie das Grand Châtelier, ein ehemaliges Landgut, das heute renoviert ist, dank einer von den Eigentümern angebotenen Besichtigung, die die Geschichte des Ortes nachzeichnet….
