Journées Européennes du Patrimoine Le Grand Châtelier Melle, 17 septembre 2023, Melle.

Melle,Deux-Sèvres

Journées Européennes du patrimoine

Dimanche 17 septembre au Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) de 11h à 20h

Découvrez le Grand Châtelier, ancien domaine aujourd’hui rénové, grâce à une visite proposée par les propriétaires et retraçant l’histoire des lieux…..

2023-09-17 fin : 2023-09-17 20:00:00.

Le Grand Châtelier Lieu-dit Le Chatelier

Melle 79500 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



European Heritage Days

Sunday September 17 at Le Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) from 11am to 8pm

Discover the Grand Châtelier, a former estate that has now been renovated, with a tour led by the owners, retracing the history of the site….

Jornadas Europeas de Patrimonio

Domingo 17 de septiembre en Le Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) de 11.00 a 20.00 horas

Descubra el Grand Châtelier, antigua hacienda restaurada, en una visita guiada por los propietarios, que le hará revivir la historia del lugar ….

Europäische Tage des Kulturerbes

Sonntag, 17. September in Le Grand Châtelier (Melle / Périgné) von 11 bis 20 Uhr

Entdecken Sie das Grand Châtelier, ein ehemaliges Landgut, das heute renoviert ist, dank einer von den Eigentümern angebotenen Besichtigung, die die Geschichte des Ortes nachzeichnet….

