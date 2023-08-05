Fête de la Saint Roch Le Grand-Bourg, 5 août 2023, Le Grand-Bourg.

Le Grand-Bourg,Creuse

Samedi : brocante de 8h 00 à 17h 00, accueil à partir de 6h 30, tarif : 1 €uros/ml, réservation : office de tourisme : 05 55 62 68 35.

Dimanche : marché, repas par les Jeunes Agriculteurs et feu d’artifice..

2023-08-05 fin : 2023-08-06 . .

Le Grand-Bourg 23240 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday: flea market from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, open from 6:30 am, fee: 1 ?uros/ml, reservation: tourist office: 05 55 62 68 35.

Sunday: market, meal by the Young Farmers and fireworks.

Sábado: mercadillo de 8.00 a 17.00 h, recepción a partir de las 6.30 h, precio: 1 euro/ml, reservas: oficina de turismo: 05 55 62 68 35.

Domingo: mercado, comida de los Jóvenes Agricultores y fuegos artificiales.

Samstag: Trödelmarkt von 8.00 bis 17.00 Uhr, Empfang ab 6.30 Uhr, Preis: 1 ?uros/ml, Reservierung: Fremdenverkehrsamt: 05 55 62 68 35.

Sonntag: Markt, Essen von den Jeunes Agriculteurs und Feuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-30 par OT Monts et Rivières Ouest Creuse