LE GRAND BAL SWING La Bellevilloise Paris
Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 20 novembre 2021
de 19h à 23h45
payant
Le Grand Bal Swing à La Bellevilloise samedi 20 novembre 2021.
Et voici notre rendez vous mensuel légendaire : Le Grand bal swing de La Bellevilloise !
Dans la très belle grande salle du LOFT
Initiation, démonstrations et live band.
Avec le : Joë Santoni & Eldar Tsalikov Hot 5 – Dj Rija Ball – La Team Brotherwing
Cours de Lindy hop 19h
Et surprise to be announced soon!
Pass sanitaire obligatoire
La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020
3, 3bis : Gambetta (613m) 3bis : Pelleport (671m)
Contact : La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com https://www.facebook.com/events/622074448794437/
