Paris La Bellevilloise LE GRAND BAL SWING La Bellevilloise Paris

Paris

LE GRAND BAL SWING La Bellevilloise, 20 novembre 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 20 novembre 2021

de 19h à 23h45

payant

Le Grand Bal Swing à La Bellevilloise samedi 20 novembre 2021. Et voici notre rendez vous mensuel légendaire : Le Grand bal swing de La Bellevilloise ! Dans la très belle grande salle du LOFT Initiation, démonstrations et live band. Avec le : Joë Santoni & Eldar Tsalikov Hot 5 – Dj Rija Ball – La Team Brotherwing Cours de Lindy hop 19h Et surprise to be announced soon! Pass sanitaire obligatoire Spectacles -> Danse La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020

3, 3bis : Gambetta (613m) 3bis : Pelleport (671m)

Contact : La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com https://www.facebook.com/events/622074448794437/ Spectacles -> Danse

Lieu La Bellevilloise Adresse 19-21 rue Boyer Ville Paris