LE GRAND BAL SWING La Bellevilloise, 20 novembre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 20 novembre 2021
de 19h à 23h45
payant
Le Grand Bal Swing à La Bellevilloise samedi 20 novembre 2021.

Et voici notre rendez vous mensuel légendaire : Le Grand bal swing de La Bellevilloise !

Dans la très belle grande salle du LOFT

Initiation, démonstrations et live band.

Avec le : Joë Santoni & Eldar Tsalikov Hot 5 – Dj Rija Ball – La Team Brotherwing

Cours de Lindy hop 19h

Et surprise to be announced soon!

Pass sanitaire obligatoire

Spectacles -> Danse

La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020
3, 3bis : Gambetta (613m) 3bis : Pelleport (671m)

Contact : La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com https://www.facebook.com/events/622074448794437/

