LE GRAND BAL SWING – GINGER SWING : DAVID ADOM QUINTET La Bellevilloise Paris
Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 9 octobre 2021
de 19h à 23h45
payant
Le Grand Bal Swing à La Bellevilloise samedi 9 octobre 2021.
La danse reprends ouiii et Brotherswing continue de vous inonder de soirée dont le légendaire Grand bal Swing de La Bellevilloise !
Dans la très belle grande salle du LOFT
Initiation, démonstrations et live band.
Avec :
« Ginger Swing : David Adom quintet »
Gwen Ollivier piano
Olivier Lecler violon
Tristan Loriaut contrebasse
David Adom guitare et chant
Jonathan Gomis Batterie
et bien sûr l’incontournable dj Rija Ball
Pass sanitaire obligatoire
15€ tarif normal
12€ tarif réduit élèves Brotherswing
Spectacles -> Danse
La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020
Contact :La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com https://www.facebook.com/events/2926110270984967
Date complète :
