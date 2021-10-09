LE GRAND BAL SWING – GINGER SWING : DAVID ADOM QUINTET La Bellevilloise, 9 octobre 2021, Paris.

Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 9 octobre 2021
de 19h à 23h45
payant
Le Grand Bal Swing à La Bellevilloise samedi 9 octobre 2021.

La danse reprends ouiii et Brotherswing continue de vous inonder de soirée dont le légendaire Grand bal Swing de La Bellevilloise !

Dans la très belle grande salle du LOFT

Initiation, démonstrations et live band.

Avec :

« Ginger Swing : David Adom quintet »

Gwen Ollivier piano

Olivier Lecler violon

Tristan Loriaut contrebasse

David Adom guitare et chant

Jonathan Gomis Batterie

et bien sûr l’incontournable dj Rija Ball

Pass sanitaire obligatoire

15€ tarif normal

12€ tarif réduit élèves Brotherswing

Spectacles -> Danse

La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020

Contact :La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com https://www.facebook.com/events/2926110270984967

