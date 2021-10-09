Paris La Bellevilloise île de France, Paris LE GRAND BAL SWING – GINGER SWING : DAVID ADOM QUINTET La Bellevilloise Paris Catégories d’évènement: île de France

LE GRAND BAL SWING – GINGER SWING : DAVID ADOM QUINTET La Bellevilloise, 9 octobre 2021, Paris. Date et horaire exacts : Le samedi 9 octobre 2021

Le Grand Bal Swing à La Bellevilloise samedi 9 octobre 2021. La danse reprends ouiii et Brotherswing continue de vous inonder de soirée dont le légendaire Grand bal Swing de La Bellevilloise ! Dans la très belle grande salle du LOFT Initiation, démonstrations et live band. Avec : « Ginger Swing : David Adom quintet » Gwen Ollivier piano Olivier Lecler violon Tristan Loriaut contrebasse David Adom guitare et chant Jonathan Gomis Batterie et bien sûr l’incontournable dj Rija Ball Pass sanitaire obligatoire 15€ tarif normal 12€ tarif réduit élèves Brotherswing Spectacles -> Danse La Bellevilloise 19-21 rue Boyer Paris 75020 Contact :La Bellevilloise 0153273579 com@labellevilloise.com https://www.facebook.com/events/2926110270984967 Spectacles -> Danse

