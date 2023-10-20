Comedia Bonita Le geyser Bellerive-sur-Allier, 20 octobre 2023, Bellerive-sur-Allier.

Bellerive-sur-Allier,Allier

Drôle, décalé, déjanté. Ainsi va ce spectacle qui séduit grands et petits. Comedia Bonita confirme le talent, et les qualités vocales et musicales de ces deux formidables artistes.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nOyRGGlYwPw.

2023-10-20 20:00:00 fin : 2023-10-20 21:30:00. EUR.

Le geyser Rue Burlot

Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Funny, offbeat, wacky. That’s what this show is all about, seducing young and old alike. Comedia Bonita confirms the talent, vocal and musical qualities of these two formidable artists.

Divertido, excéntrico, estrafalario. Así es este espectáculo, que gusta por igual a grandes y pequeños. Comedia Bonita confirma el talento y las cualidades vocales y musicales de estos dos formidables artistas.

Lustig, schräg, verrückt. So ist diese Aufführung, die Groß und Klein begeistert. Comedia Bonita bestätigt das Talent und die stimmlichen und musikalischen Qualitäten dieser beiden großartigen Künstler.

