Clandestin Comedy Club au Gatsby Samedi 3 juin, 20h30 Le Gatsby – Bar atypique Entrée gratuite, inscription obligatoire

Samedi 3 juin, le Clandestin Comedy Club est de retour au Gatsby pour une soirée Stand Up.

On vous attend à partir de 20h30 pour une soirée 100% détente et rire garanti !

Entrée gratuite, sortie au chapeau

Réservation au bar au 07 68 17 79 31

Le Gatsby – Bar atypique 17 rue de la Mertzau Mulhouse 68100 Bourtzwiller Haut-Rhin Grand Est [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.billetweb.fr/lasoireeduclandestin?fbclid=IwAR0PP_NtcXO8RFwTrw3eG_BUYKDaMg20dxRYR2oTCcm-MZ94fnN9401vPZ0 »}]

2023-06-03T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-03T23:30:00+02:00

