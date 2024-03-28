[Théâtre] Cicatriciel Le Drakkar Dieppe, 28 mars 2024, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

À l’occasion de la fin de son histoire d’amour, Sarita Vincent, né·e intersexe, va être renvoyé·e aux nombreux autres abandons qui ont jalonné sa vie : ses longs séjours à l’hôpital, les maltraitances médicales, familiales et sociétales. À travers son témoignage, nous partons à la rencontre de la communauté intersexe, minorité méconnue et invisibilisée, qui démasque notre société de l’assignation, que ce soit « homme », « femme » ou « monstre ».

La compagnie Le Chat Foin emmène un récit peuplé de fantômes, de voix, de créatures humaines, végétales et animales, dans un monde inconnu où les frontières entre réel, imaginaire, mensonge et vérité sont en mouvement permanent..

2024-03-28 20:00:00 fin : 2024-03-28 . .

Le Drakkar

Dieppe 76370 Seine-Maritime Normandie



When her love affair comes to an end, Sarita Vincent, born intersex, is reminded of the many other abandonments that have marked her life: long hospital stays, medical, family and societal mistreatment. Through his testimony, we meet the intersex community, a misunderstood and invisibilized minority that unmasks our society of assignment, be it « man », « woman » or « monster ».

Compagnie Le Chat Foin takes us on a journey populated by ghosts, voices and human, plant and animal creatures, into an unknown world where the boundaries between reality, imagination, lies and truth are constantly in flux.

Cuando su relación amorosa llega a su fin, Sarita Vincent, que nació intersexual, recuerda los muchos otros abandonos que han marcado su vida: largas estancias en el hospital y abusos médicos, familiares y sociales. A través de su testimonio, conocemos a la comunidad intersexual, una minoría no reconocida e invisible que desenmascara nuestra sociedad de asignación, ya sea como « hombre », « mujer » o « monstruo ».

Le Chat Foin nos lleva en un viaje poblado de fantasmas, voces y criaturas humanas, vegetales y animales, a un mundo desconocido donde los límites entre realidad, imaginación, mentira y verdad están en constante cambio.

Sarita Vincent, die als intersexuelle Frau geboren wurde, wird am Ende ihrer Liebesbeziehung auf die vielen anderen Verlassenschaften zurückgeworfen, die ihr Leben geprägt haben: lange Krankenhausaufenthalte, Misshandlungen durch Ärzte, Familien und die Gesellschaft. Anhand seines Zeugnisses machen wir uns auf den Weg, um die intersexuelle Gemeinschaft zu treffen, eine verkannte und unsichtbare Minderheit, die unsere Gesellschaft der Zuweisungen, sei es « Mann », « Frau » oder « Monster », entlarvt.

Die Kompanie Le Chat Foin führt eine von Geistern, Stimmen, menschlichen, pflanzlichen und tierischen Kreaturen bevölkerte Erzählung in eine unbekannte Welt, in der die Grenzen zwischen Realität, Imagination, Lüge und Wahrheit in ständiger Bewegung sind.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-23 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche