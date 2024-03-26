[Conte musicale] Dans ta peau Le Drakkar Dieppe, 26 mars 2024, Dieppe.

Dieppe,Seine-Maritime

Sybille a perdu son amour et le leader de son groupe de musique. Perdu au sens littéral : il s’est évaporé sans laisser de trace, comme le chanteur Alain Kan en 1990. Pour survivre à l’énigme d’un amoureux qui disparaît et ne pas devenir folle et désespérée, Sybille s’enferme dans son appartement et s’invente un double. Mais cette créature factice qui la sauve et lui ouvre la voie de la gloire l’aspire bientôt au point de s’y perdre… Sybille devra-t-elle tomber le masque pour oser être elle-même ?

Dans ta peau aborde la longue quête pour trouver sa voix/e. Celle au fond de sa gorge et celle dans laquelle on s’embarque. Cette pièce charrie aussi l’histoire des créatrices qui se sont fait passer pour d’autres quand il était impossible de signer de leur nom..

Le Drakkar

Dieppe 76370 Seine-Maritime Normandie



Sybille has lost both her love and the leader of her band. Literally lost: he vanished without a trace, like the singer Alain Kan in 1990. To survive the enigma of a disappearing lover and avoid going mad with despair, Sybille locks herself in her apartment and invents a double. But the fictitious creature who saves her and paves the way to fame soon sucks her in to the point of losing herself? Will Sybille have to drop the mask to dare to be herself?

Dans ta peau tackles the long quest to find her voice. The one at the back of your throat and the one you embark on. The play also tells the story of women creators who pretended to be others when it was impossible to sign their names.

Sybille ha perdido tanto a su amor como al líder de su banda. Literalmente perdido: ha desaparecido sin dejar rastro, como el cantante Alain Kan en 1990. Para sobrevivir al enigma de un amante desaparecido y evitar volverse loca de desesperación, Sybille se encierra en su piso y se inventa un doble. Pero la falsa criatura que la salva y le abre la puerta de la fama pronto la absorbe hasta el punto de perderse en ella.. ¿Tendrá Sybille que quitarse la máscara para atreverse a ser ella misma?

Dans ta peau trata de la larga búsqueda para encontrar su voz. La que tiene en el fondo de la garganta y en la que se embarca. La obra cuenta también la historia de los creadores que se hacían pasar por otros cuando era imposible firmar con su nombre.

Sybille hat ihre Liebe und den Leiter ihrer Musikgruppe verloren. Verloren im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes: Er ist spurlos verschwunden, wie der Sänger Alain Kan im Jahr 1990. Um das Rätsel eines verschwundenen Liebhabers zu überleben und nicht verrückt und verzweifelt zu werden, schließt sich Sybille in ihrer Wohnung ein und erfindet einen Doppelgänger. Doch das falsche Geschöpf, das sie rettet und ihr den Weg zum Ruhm ebnet, zieht sie so sehr in seinen Bann, dass sie sich selbst darin verliert Muss Sybille die Maske fallen lassen, um sich zu trauen, sie selbst zu sein?

In deiner Haut geht es um die lange Suche nach der eigenen Stimme. Diejenige in der Kehle und diejenige, auf die man sich einlässt. Das Stück erzählt auch die Geschichte von Schöpferinnen, die sich für andere ausgegeben haben, als es unmöglich war, ihren Namen zu unterschreiben.

