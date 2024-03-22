AVISHAÏ COHEN + Obradovic-Tixier Duo Le Douze Cergy, 22 mars 2024, Cergy.

AVISHAÏ COHEN + Obradovic-Tixier Duo Vendredi 22 mars 2024, 20h30 Le Douze Tarifs : 30/22€ (+ frais de réservation)

AVISHAI COHEN

Au cours des deux dernières décennies, le bassiste, chanteur et compositeur de renommée internationale Avishai Cohen a acquis la réputation d’être l’un des plus grands bassistes au monde captivant un large public et de nombreux fans présents dans le monde entier.

Avec sa nouvelle formation en trio, Cohen présente la musique de son dernier album » Shifting Sands » (sortie en mai 2022) qui comprend de toutes nouvelles compositions originales, ainsi qu’un répertoire de sa vaste bibliothèque musicale.

» Shifting Sands » met en lumière l’alchimie particulière que procure la musique d’Avishai Cohen : des lignes mélodiques fraîches et expansives, des rythmes divers et sophistiqués et une élégance musicale que lui seul peut atteindre.

Ecouter : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPMRxIVWdSg

OBRADOVIC-TIXIER DUO

Le « Obradovic – Tixier Duo » est un projet original qui naît de la collaboration du pianiste français David Tixier et de la batteuse croate Lada Obradovic. Un son nouveau forgé par la rencontre d’instruments acoustiques et de sons électroniques, de textes, de polyrythmes, d’intrigues et de loops mélangés aux différentes

strates polyrythmiques entrelacées d’harmonies sophistiquées, sert de source première à la musique guidée par l’émotion et l’élégance.

Ouverture des portes à 20h00

Concert Assis

▶︎ Tarif normal : 30 € (+ frais de réservation)

▶︎ Tarifs réduits : 22 € (+ frais de réservation)

▶︎ Réservations : https://bit.ly/3PaKeRq

Le Douze

12 All. des Petits Pains

95800 Cergy

RER A Gare de Cergy St-Christophe

En voiture : A15 – sortie 12

Parking des Genottes (gratuit jusqu’à 1h du matin les soirs de concerts)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-03-22T20:30:00+01:00 – 2024-03-22T23:30:00+01:00

Andreas Terlaak