CONCERT : CARAVAN PALACE + Hakma Le Douze Cergy, 17 mars 2024, Cergy.

CONCERT : CARAVAN PALACE + Hakma Dimanche 17 mars 2024, 18h00 Le Douze Tarifs : tarif réduit 24€/ tarif plein 26€ + frais d’achat en ligne

CARAVAN PALACE

Le Douze et le collectif Ecstatic Playground présentent « Douze Ecstase #2 ».

Caravan Palace prépare un nouvel album attendu au début du printemps 2024. Après leur premier single, « MAD », mélange cinglant et exaltant de sons vintages et électros, le sextet, digne héritier du jazz et au swing des années folles, revient sur les devants de la scène. En une dizaine d’années, le groupe a troqué son statut de sensation live de la scène parisienne à celui de phénomène mondial. Sur scène, Caravan Palace est un cocktail exaltant qui embrase le public. Leur retour est immanquable !

Facebook – Caravan Palace

Ecouter

+ HAKMA

Co-fondateur du collectif Ecstatic Playground, Hakma est un Dj/Producer qui a fait ses classes.

il a écumé à plusieurs reprises les plus grands clubs de la capitale, de France et de l’étranger en partageant la scène avec des artistes de renom tels Boris Brechja, Etienne de Crécy, Alex Stein, Crookers, Maelstrom, Khainz, Molecule, Kiko…

Hakma produit une house techno entrainante, mélancolique, mélodiquement charmante et aux sonorités d’orient et d’ailleurs, un appel à la danse et au déchaînement des sens.

Soundcloud

Facebook – Hakma

INFORMATIONS PRATIQUES :

Spectacle debout – Placement libre (places non numérotées)

Ouverture des portes 30 minutes avant l’horaire annoncé (si le spectacle est complet, l’ouverture des portes se fera 1h avant).

Le Douze

12 Allée des Petits Pains, 95800 Cergy

01 34 33 32 12 / ledouze@cergy.fr

RER A Gare de Cergy St-Christophe

En voiture : A15 – sortie 12

Parking des Genottes (19 avenue des Genottes – Cergy) gratuit les soirs de spectacle à partir de 19h jusqu’à minuit.

Le Douze 12, allée des petits pains, Cergy, France, 95800 Cergy 95800 Cergy Saint-Christophe Val-d’Oise Île-de-France +33 1 34 33 32 12 https://ledouze.cergy.fr/ https://www.facebook.com/ledouze.cergy/?locale=fr_FR [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://ledouze.cergy.fr/grande-salle/agenda/caravan-palace-hakma »}] [{« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/CaravanPalace »}, {« data »: {« author »: « CaravanPalace », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « ud83dudda5 Directed and animated by Everfresh. Go check @everfreshchannel nu23ef Stream/download from your favorite service: https://caravanpalace.lnk.to/MADnud83dudd14 Subscribe to our channel and click the bell to activate notifications: http://bit.ly/2gvdiok n ud83eudeb3 ud83eudeb3nud83eudeb3 ud83eudeb3 ud83eudeb3n ud83eudeb3nnI turn on the engine, better be on clocknI bumped into Jane looking tired, like a zombienCause she grinded all the weekendn’Til she dived, overdrivenMay believe I’m a loser but I don’t mindn(I go) ud83eudeb3 n ud83eudeb3nAin’t nobody and ain’t no rightnGo away, bang bangn(I bet you)nAin’t nobody and ain’t no rightnGo away, bang bang bangnnI had a Top Dog Story, late last nightnEnd of my shift, ready to down a pintnBut the boss says, « Hold, no time to spare »nThe party’s poppin’, but he just don’t caren(I go)nnAin’t nobody and ain’t no right ud83eudeb3 ud83eudeb3nGo away, bang bangn(I bet you)nAin’t nobody and ain’t no rightnGo away, bang bang bangnnI was cool in the kitchen when the tyrant knocksnSir step brother came, ominous and preachy he’snNaggin’ bout my livin, satisfied all the timen(Please)nGo away, bang bang bangnnI gotta tell you baby (ain’t no right)nNone of my biz but you (ain’t no right)nI’m Just Sayin’ but you (ain’t no right)n(Please)nGo away, bang bang bangnnnFollow us: nhttps://www.instagram.com/caravanpalacenhttp://www.facebook.com/CaravanPalace nhttps://twitter.com/caravanpalace nhttp://www.caravanpalace.com », « type »: « video », « title »: « Caravan Palace – MAD (Official MV) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/XnSd97-lUCM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnSd97-lUCM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKH9HfYY_GEcyltl2mbD5lA », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/XnSd97-lUCM?si=0CFH-bPpUIozvamN »}, {« data »: {« author »: « HAKMA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « New Release « Habibi Crush » is available now! Link : shorturl.at/IJO27 Hakma, is a figure of Parisian nightlife. He created a techno label and a collective of artists called Underklub in 2008. Moreove », « type »: « rich », « title »: « HAKMA », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-H1knSxxwWaaFYOcM-ZbTTCw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/djhakma », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/djhakma », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/djhakma »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/djhakma »}, {« link »: « mailto:ledouze@cergy.fr »}] RER A Gare de Cergy St-Christophe En voiture : A15 – sortie 12 Parking des Genottes (19 avenue des Genottes – Cergy) gratuit les soirs de spectacle

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-03-17T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T21:00:00+01:00

2024-03-17T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-17T21:00:00+01:00

©Yannis Nivault