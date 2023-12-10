CONCERT : GOGO PENGUIN Le Douze Cergy, 10 décembre 2023, Cergy.

CONCERT : GOGO PENGUIN Dimanche 10 décembre, 18h00 Le Douze Tarifs : 6/10/18/23€ + frais de réservation en ligne

Dans le cadre du festival Jazz au Fil de l’Oise

GOGO PENGUIN

Nom de spectacle : « Everything Is Going To Be OK Tour 2023 »

Le trio breakbeat GoGo Penguin – qui propose une musique onirique, émouvante et cinématographique – est de retour à Cergy !!! Lors de cette nouvelle tournée, ils défendront, sur scène, leur nouvel album « Everything Is Going to Be OK », ainsi que des titres d’ores et déjà entrés dans la légende de leur lumineux back catalogue. Débordant de l’optimisme des nouveaux départs, avec un nouveau batteur, un nouveau label et un son subtilement mis à jour, le groupe inaugure une ère plus libérée sur le plan sonore. Si « Everything Is Going to Be OK » est né d’une période de turbulence et de perte, le studio leur a offert un sanctuaire protecteur face à la vie réelle et le projet qui en résulte tire sa force d’une compréhension et d’une empathie partagées : à travers nos épreuves, ensemble, nous sortirons plus forts.

Line up :

Chris Illingworth : piano

Nick Blacka : basse

Jon Scott : batterie

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UtAV_azaBc

INFORMATIONS PRATIQUES :

Concert sans première partie

Spectacle assis – Placement libre (places non numérotées)

Ouverture des portes 30 minutes avant l’horaire annoncé (si le spectacle est complet, l’ouverture des portes se fera 1h avant).

Le Douze

12 Allée des Petits Pains, 95800 Cergy

01 34 33 32 12 / ledouze@cergy.fr

RER A Gare de Cergy St-Christophe

En voiture : A15 – sortie 12

Parking des Genottes (19 avenue des Genottes – Cergy) gratuit les soirs de spectacle à partir de 19h jusqu’à minuit.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-10T18:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-10T21:00:00+01:00

Musique Concert

© Emily Dennison