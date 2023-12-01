CONCERT : NNEKA + Photøgraph+ Mawu’Nyo Le Douze Cergy, 1 décembre 2023, Cergy.

CONCERT : NNEKA + Photøgraph+ Mawu’Nyo Vendredi 1 décembre, 20h00 Le Douze Tarifs : 18/22€ + frais de réservation en ligne

NNEKA

Auteure-compositrice et interprète, ses textes à caractère politique l’ont rapidement imposée comme l’une des voix les plus puissantes d’Afrique. Les textes de Nneka abordent une myriade de questions sociales, notamment l’amour maternel, les peines de cœur et la quête de justice. Love Supreme est un album d’introspection inspiré par l’existentialisme. Nneka, pour qui « être présent.e est la clé à ce moment précis » défend ce mantra sur disque et sur scène.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ivg3J3h5Ps

+ Photøgraph

Photøgraph est le groupe associé au Douze pour la saison 2023-2024. Ce trio de Pop alternative franco-britannique délivre des mélodies entêtantes, à la frontière du populaire et de l’indépendant. Sous le vernis d’une pop colorée se cache une musique soignée, sensible, qui oscille entre fougue et légèreté. Sur scène, une énergie rock et électronique se libère, offrant au public un live sauvage et explosif.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_dZIDzITFI4

+ Mawu’Nyo

Mawu’Nyo était l’artiste associé au Douze durant la saison 2022-2023. Musicien, compositeur, danseur et circassien originaire de Cergy, ses compositions mêlant piano, musique électronique et voix nous emmènent subtilement dans un univers enivrant. Suspendus aux mains de ce chef d’orchestre qui joue de ses machines, nous restons captivés par une douceur électro-acoustique qui fait voyager notre imaginaire et danser notre âme.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6Qa5R3fg4E

Déroulé prévisionnel :

20h Mawu’Nyo

21h Photøgraph

22h Nneka

+ Dj set du Izaboo Sound à l’ouverture des portes et pendant des changements de plateaux.

INFORMATIONS PRATIQUES :

Spectacle assis – Placement libre (places non numérotées)

Ouverture des portes 30 minutes avant l’horaire annoncé (si le spectacle est complet, l’ouverture des portes se fera 1h avant).

Le Douze

12 Allée des Petits Pains, 95800 Cergy

01 34 33 32 12 / ledouze@cergy.fr

RER A Gare de Cergy St-Christophe

En voiture : A15 – sortie 12

Parking des Genottes (19 avenue des Genottes – Cergy) gratuit les soirs de spectacle à partir de 19h jusqu’à minuit.

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-12-01T20:00:00+01:00 – 2023-12-01T23:30:00+01:00

Nneka Photograph

©Hugues LAWSON BODY