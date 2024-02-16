CASSE-NOISETTE – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – CASSE-NOISETTE LE DOME MARSEILLE Marseille, 16 février 2024, Marseille.

Venez redécouvrir la magie de Noël en 2023, avec le chef d’œuvre classique Casse-Noisette, dans un spectacle inédit, avec une production différente comme chaque année.Ce conte de Noël raconte l’histoire de la jeune Clara qui reçoit en cadeau un Casse-Noisette en forme de petit bonhomme. Dans une nuit animée d’un mystérieux enchantement, les jouets menés par Casse-Noisette se livrent à une bataille acharnée contre les méchantes souris de la maison. Réveillée par le bruit, Clara décide d’affronter ses peurs en participant au combat et sauve son cher Casse-Noisette du danger. Ému par son courage et plein de gratitude, il se transforme en prince charmant et emmène Clara dans un royaume féérique.Ballet en deux actes, Casse-Noisette est présenté au public pour la première fois en décembre 1892 à Saint-Pétersbourg au Théâtre Mariinsky. La célèbre musique de Tchaïkovsky interprétée par le talentueux orchestre et la virtuosité des danseurs, sublimés par des décors et costumes époustouflants, feront vibrer petits et grands dans ce monde fantastique. Cette partition inoubliable vous plongera dans une atmosphère magique et vous fera revivre vos rêves d’enfants.Retrouvez toute la beauté de ce joyau du répertoire classique, idéal en période de Noël.Infos et réservations : www.franceconcert.fr-The Nutcracker Come and rediscover the magic of Christmas in 2023 with the classic masterpiece The Nutcracker, in a new show, with a different production as every year. This Christmas tale tells the story of the young Clara which receives in present a Nutcracker in the shape of a little man. In a mysterious night, toys led by the Nutcracker are engaged in a battle against the miserable mice of the house. Woken by the noise, Clara decides to face her fears by participating in the fight and save her sweet Nutcracker from danger. Moved by his courage and full of gratitude, he is transformed into a charming prince and takes Clara in a magic kingdom. Ballet in two acts, the Nutcracker is presented to the public for the first time in December 1892 in Saint-Petersburg in the Mariinsky Theater. The famous music of Tchaikovsky interpreted by the talented orchestra and the virtuosity of the dancers sublimated by the beautiful sets and costumes of the Russian National Opera will make shiver all generations in this fantastic world. This unforgettable music will drop you into a magic atmosphere and will make you relive your children’s dreams. Find all the magic of this jewel of classics, perfect in this Christmas season.Tickets : www.franceconcert.fr

Tarif : 42.00 – 68.00 euros.

Début : 2024-02-16 à 20:00

LE DOME MARSEILLE 48, avenue Saint Just 13004 Marseille