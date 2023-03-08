Bou Release Party ! Le Diapason – Université de Rennes, 8 mars 2023, Rennes.

Bou Release Party ! Mercredi 8 mars, 20h30 Le Diapason – Université de Rennes

L’AMPLI présente : Peyo et les Paillettes + Bou + Pronostique Vital

Le Diapason – Université de Rennes Allée Jules Noël 35042 Rennes Quartiers Nord-Est Rennes 35042 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne [{“link”: “https://www.billetweb.fr/bou-release-party”}, {“data”: {“author”: “bou “, “cache_age”: 86400, “description”: “Blaize : Bass, drumsnGo : Guitar, vocalsnLu00e9onard : Guitar, percussionsnAtide : Keyboards, vocals, percussionsnIlly : Drums, vocals, percussions, keyboardsnnThanks to : Miyuda Production, Lou00efc Loew, Adu00e8le Roisnu00e9 (@adele_ensior), Ibtissam Chelali, ZF Production, Du00e8le (@edgardelaer), Marine Vergnes (@poeeti), Nikita Dupont, the public, Elisabeth Borne (@elisabeth_borne).nnMix : Miyuda, GonMaster : Miyuda, GonVideo : Lou00efc LoewnLights : Lou00efc Loew, Ibtissam ChelalinRecorded at ZF Prod Studio, Cesson-Su00e9vignu00e9.nMusic and lyrics by IllynArranged by Illy and MiyudannFB : https://www.facebook.com/bou-102180082382579nnInstagram : https://instagram.com/bou.est.ton.ami?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=nnTiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@bou.est.ton.aminnBandcamp : https://bouesttonami.bandcamp.com/track/all-is-as-it-should-be”, “type”: “video”, “title”: “bou – All Is As It Should Be (Tancarville Session)”, “thumbnail_url”: “https://i.ytimg.com/vi/wBeq-av6nI8/maxresdefault.jpg”, “version”: “1.0”, “url”: “https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wBeq-av6nI8”, “thumbnail_height”: 720, “author_url”: “https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWVATfBa2W7LSLPUj4q6Egg”, “thumbnail_width”: 1280, “options”: {“_end”: {“label”: “End on”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_start”: {“label”: “Start from”, “placeholder”: “ex.: 11, 1m10s”, “value”: “”}, “_cc_load_policy”: {“label”: “Closed captions”, “value”: false}, “click_to_play”: {“label”: “Hold load & play until clicked”, “value”: false}}, “html”: “

