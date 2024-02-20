Cinémaniacs | Good Bye, Dragon Inn Le Diapason Rennes, 20 février 2024 19:15, Rennes.

Good Bye, Dragon Inn

Un film réalisé par Tsai Ming-Liang, 2003, diffusion en DVD

► Dans le cadre du partenariat avec le Festival Travelling et la ville de « Taiwan »

Lors de la dernière séance avant que la salle de cinéma ferme ses portes pour toujours, une série de personnages se croisent. Un jeune homme entre à l’intérieur du cinéma pour se protéger de la pluie. L’ouvreuse infirme et le projectionniste n’ont jamais eu l’occasion de se rencontrer bien qu’ils travaillent tous les deux dans le même cinéma. Puisque cette nuit est leur dernière chance, la jeune femme a envie de partager son fortune cake avec le beau projectionniste. Mais quand elle se rend dans la cabine de projection, il n’est pas là. Elle refuse de quitter cet endroit avant de l’avoir revu. Elle se met alors à sa recherche dans le dédale du cinéma. Sur l’écran géant passe Dragon Gate Inn, un film d’épée chinois à succès des années 60. L’homme japonais remarque deux individus dans la salle qui ressemblent aux acteurs du film. Plus âgés, assis dans ce cinéma vide, ils regardent et se remémorent…

► Mardi 20 Février à 20h15

Gratuit après adhésion au cinéclub.*

Étudiant.e.s : 5 € | Autres : 7€ le semestre

*(venir directement à une séance pour adhérer au ciné-club, accueil dans le hall en début de séance)

Bande-annonce du film : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JiDI-F0jvAo

