FESTIVAL DE LA BD DU CRÈS, 14 avril 2023, Le Crès.

La 2ème édition du festival de la BD se tient du 14 au 15 avril à la médiathèque municipale, avec une dizaine d’auteurs, illustrateurs et scénaristes pour des rencontres et des dédicaces.

2023-04-14 à 10:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-14 22:00:00. .

Le Crès 34920 Hérault Occitanie



The 2nd edition of the comic book festival is held from April 14 to 15 at the municipal media library, with a dozen authors, illustrators and scriptwriters for meetings and signings

La II edición del Festival del Cómic se celebrará del 14 al 15 de abril en la mediateca municipal, con una docena de autores, ilustradores y guionistas para encuentros y firmas

Ausgabe des Comicfestivals findet vom 14. bis 15. April in der städtischen Mediathek statt. Ein Dutzend Autoren, Illustratoren und Drehbuchautoren laden zu Treffen und Signierstunden ein

Mise à jour le 2023-03-27 par OT MONTPELLIER