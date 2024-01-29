The Summer with Carmen Le Cratère Toulouse Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne

Toulouse The Summer with Carmen Le Cratère Toulouse, 29 janvier 2024 17:00, Toulouse. The Summer with Carmen Lundi 29 janvier 2024, 18h00 Le Cratère Achat des billets sur place ou en ligne The Summer with Carmen, de Zacharias Mavroeidis / 1h46 / Grèce Le Cratère 95 grande rue Saint-Michel 31400 Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Saint-Michel / Le Busca / Empalot / Saint-Agne / Ile du Ramier Haute-Garonne Occitanie 0561535053 https://www.cinemalecratere.com/ https://www.facebook.com/crateretoulouse;http://g.page/crateretoulouse [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cinemalecratere.com/the-summer-with-carmen »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.fr?nc=0011&lang=fr&ids=12393&ps=EMS0011 »}] Le Cratère, cinéma d’Art et d’Essai à Toulouse. Cinéma associatif Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2024-01-29T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-29T20:00:00+01:00

2024-01-29T18:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-29T20:00:00+01:00 Cinéma Toulouse Détails Heure : 17:00 Catégories d’Évènement: Haute-Garonne, Toulouse Autres Code postal 31400 Lieu Le Cratère Adresse 95 grande rue Saint-Michel 31400 Toulouse Ville Toulouse Departement Haute-Garonne Lieu Ville Le Cratère Toulouse Latitude 43.588939 Longitude 1.44595 latitude longitude 43.588939;1.44595

Le Cratère Toulouse Haute-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/toulouse/