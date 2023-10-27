Naanu Kusuma Le Cratère Toulouse
Naanu Kusuma Le Cratère Toulouse, 27 octobre 2023, Toulouse.
Naanu Kusuma Vendredi 27 octobre, 16h15 Le Cratère Achat des billets sur place ou en ligne
Naanu Kusuma, de Krishne Gowda / 1h45 / Inde / Avec Krishne Gowda, Sridhar Kaveri, Sanatani, Greeshma Sridhar
Le Cratère 95 grande rue Saint-Michel 31400 Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Saint-Michel / Le Busca / Empalot / Saint-Agne / Ile du Ramier Haute-Garonne Occitanie 0561535053 https://www.cinemalecratere.com/ https://www.facebook.com/crateretoulouse;http://g.page/crateretoulouse [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cinemalecratere.com/naanu-kusuma »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.fr?nc=0011&lang=fr&ids=11895&ps=EMS0011 »}] Le Cratère, cinéma d’Art et d’Essai à Toulouse. Cinéma associatif
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-10-27T16:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T17:15:00+02:00
2023-10-27T16:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T17:15:00+02:00
Cinéma Toulouse