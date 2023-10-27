Naanu Kusuma Le Cratère Toulouse, 27 octobre 2023, Toulouse.

Naanu Kusuma Vendredi 27 octobre, 16h15 Le Cratère Achat des billets sur place ou en ligne

Naanu Kusuma, de Krishne Gowda / 1h45 / Inde / Avec Krishne Gowda, Sridhar Kaveri, Sanatani, Greeshma Sridhar

Le Cratère 95 grande rue Saint-Michel 31400 Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Saint-Michel / Le Busca / Empalot / Saint-Agne / Ile du Ramier Haute-Garonne Occitanie 0561535053 https://www.cinemalecratere.com/ https://www.facebook.com/crateretoulouse;http://g.page/crateretoulouse [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.cinemalecratere.com/naanu-kusuma »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.fr?nc=0011&lang=fr&ids=11895&ps=EMS0011 »}] Le Cratère, cinéma d’Art et d’Essai à Toulouse. Cinéma associatif

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-27T16:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T17:15:00+02:00

2023-10-27T16:15:00+02:00 – 2023-10-27T17:15:00+02:00

Cinéma Toulouse