Lynch/Oz / Rencontre avec Maxime Lachaud Le Cratère Toulouse, 25 juin 2023, Toulouse.

Lynch/Oz / Rencontre avec Maxime Lachaud Dimanche 25 juin, 20h30 Le Cratère Achat des billets sur place ou en ligne

Maxime Lachaud est journaliste, essayiste, réalisateur et programmateur du FIFIGROT

Lynch/Oz, de Alexandre O. Philippe / 1h48 / États-Unis / Avec Milkhaus, Phillip Lloyd Hegel, Amy Nicholson, Rodney Ascher, John Waters, Karyn Kusama, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead, David Lowery

Synopsis : Alexandre O. Philippe a invité six critiques de cinéma et cinéastes américains et leur a donné carte blanche pour explorer leur propre théorie sur la relation entre Lynch et Oz. Les participants incluent Karyn Kusama, John Waters, Amy Nicholson. Six nouvelles perspectives et six nouvelles façons de considérer comment l’influence et l’inspiration affectent le processus créatif.

Le Cratère 95 grande rue Saint-Michel 31400 Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Saint-Michel / Le Busca / Empalot / Saint-Agne / Ile du Ramier Haute-Garonne Occitanie 0561535053 https://www.cinemalecratere.com/ Le Cratère, cinéma d'Art et d'Essai à Toulouse. Cinéma associatif

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-25T20:30:00+02:00 – 2023-06-25T22:30:00+02:00

