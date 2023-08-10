Marara Kelly / IDLIBRA Le Couvent Marseille, 10 août 2023, Marseille.

Marara Kelly / IDLIBRA Jeudi 10 août, 18h00 Le Couvent Entrée libre

Les sets du jeudi, c’est un dj ou un b2b différent chaque semaine de 18h à 23h. Pour ce nouveau numéro, on est heureux de réunir deux pointures : Marara Kelly et IDLIBRA.

Marara Kelly

Actrice, Dj et productrice brésilienne installée à Lausanne, Marara Kelly apporte de son pays tout ce qui bouge, secoue et frotte le corps et l’âme. Sa recherche musicale s’enracine dans l’Amazonie brésilienne où elle est née, et intègre le baile funk de Rio, où elle a commencé à mixer.

https://www.instagram.com/marara_kelly/

https://linktr.ee/marara_kelly

https://www.facebook.com/rinsefrance/videos/291842899747500/

IDLIBRA

IDLIBRA is the musical project of transdisciplinary artist Libra Lima, who works in both the music scene and film productions. Born and raised in northeastern Brazil, she has been a DJ since 2016 and currently co-curator at the Coquetel Molotov Festival (Recife, Brasil). As a researcher, she is inspired by the relationships between her body studies and the powerful percussive and synthetic musical elements of her region. She aims to map the sounds emanating from racialized and dissident communities around the world, using the dance floor as an experimental space to explore the meeting and divergence of these sonic geographies. Electronic music serves as the foundation for her selections, which incorporate elements of Bass, Techno, and various aspects of Brazilian Funk. She delves into fiery sonorities, seeking traces of Afro and Latin rhythms. She has performed at major festivals in her home state, including Coquetel Molotov (2018), MecaBrennand (2019), Recbeat Festival (2020), Guaiamum Treloso (2022), and WEHOO Festival (2022). Additionally, she has played in several cities across Brazil, such as São Paulo, Salvador, Fortaleza, Natal, and Maceió. In 2022, she embarked on her first European tour, showcasing Brazilian electronic music and exploring the possibilities of intersection between diverse sound languages. She performed in countries like Germany, Estonia, and Portugal. Recently, she released her debut EP « MUGANGA, » which is now available on all digital platforms. This immersive experience encapsulates a nuanced exploration characterized by a blend of warmth and intensity, which embodies the distinctiveness that defines her artistic endeavors. The EP features five original tracks and marks the remarkable debut of her journey as a music producer.

https://www.instagram.com/idlibra/

https://linktr.ee/idlibra

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHImt1b-lnM

Buvette et restauration sur place de 18h à 23h

Restauration assurée par OYAT Restauration.

Respect

Tout au long de l’année Le Couvent s’attache à être un lieu safe, ouvert, bienveillant et inclusif.

Aussi, nous tenons à ce que les évènements qui y sont rattachés, les groupes, dj, collectifs, compagnies, soient attentifs et responsables sur ces questions. Nous ne tolérerons aucun abus et aucune discrimination de genre, de minorité ou religieuse. Au moindre incident (de quelque nature qu’il soit), nous vous demandons, à vous ou l’un∙e de vos proches, de prévenir le plus rapidement les équipes présentes (du bar ou de sécurité) afin que nous puissions intervenir et prendre les mesures en conséquence.

Le Couvent c’est également près de 2 hectares de jardins partagés et entretenus toute l’année. Le respect du vivant, de la biodiversité et de cette préservation est un point essentiel et déterminant dans la faisabilité des événements. Nous serons également particulièrement attentifs∙ves à la responsabilité de chacun∙e sur ces sujets et vous demandons le plus grand respect de ce qui vous entoure.

Infos pratiques

Tous les évènements sont gratuits et ouverts à tou∙tes∙s.

Le Couvent est ouvert tous les mercredis, les jeudis et vendredis de 9h à 23h et les dimanches de 12h à 23h.

Restauration et buvette sur place (services de restauration de 12h à 14h et de 18h à 22h30, et buvette de 12h à 14h et de 17h à 22h30)

_____________________________________________________________

Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive

→ https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Le Couvent 52 Rue Levat, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@marara_kelly) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/10268731_1156707607677137_1758273426_a.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=111&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=4ov4Qn3dmZ8AX8ewHcg&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfA_8SK0oOEatQU7dlGpR3l12SySQwSaSEYtGrEft4wtcA&oe=64DBBE0C », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/marara_kelly/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/marara_kelly/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/marara_kelly »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/rinsefrance/videos/291842899747500/ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 100, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Instagram (@idlibra) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/357565390_881809843502253_2605064775645077414_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s100x100&_nc_cat=102&ccb=1-7&_nc_sid=8ae9d6&_nc_ohc=XMykmzCMXMMAX_lA1u_&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&oh=00_AfCE2FfkH49PuU0hdBRtpzPF8fk8TTbr5qQ6rC7DZ-VvoQ&oe=64DBD8DC », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/idlibra/ », « thumbnail_height »: 100}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/idlibra/ »}, {« link »: « https://linktr.ee/idlibra »}, {« data »: {« author »: « IDLIBRA », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Este u00e9 o visualizer oficial da mu00fasica XRQNHA de IDLIBRA.nnOuu00e7a agora MUGANGA na sua plataforma de streaming favorita: https://encr.pw/eNdnVnnSiga IDLIBRA nas redes sociais:nnInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/idlibranTwitter: https://www.twitter.com/idlibraanSoundcloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/idlibrannFICHA Tu00c9CNICA nnDireu00e7u00e3o Criativa: IDLIBRAnDireu00e7u00e3o de Fotografia, Montagem e Ediu00e7u00e3o: JEANnFigurino: Efraim Tavares nMaquiagem e Unhas: Taya Limeira nCabelo: Thalinda nMaking Off: Matheus Lohan nProduu00e7u00e3o de set: Sumaya Nascimento nIdentidade Visual: Gabriel Furmiga n3D lettering: Guilherme de LimannProduu00e7u00e3o Musical: IDLIBRAnMixagem e Masterizau00e7u00e3o: EntropianDistribuiu00e7u00e3o e Assessoria de Imprensa: Fu00e1brica Music nnBookings: dressasalibra@gmail.comnn#IDLIBRA #Xrqnha #visualizer », « type »: « video », « title »: « IDLIBRA – XRQNHA (Visualizer Oficial) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/GHImt1b-lnM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHImt1b-lnM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PSsuoWf02uQYGNHIxvJbw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHImt1b-lnM »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-08-10T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-10T23:00:00+02:00

2023-08-10T18:00:00+02:00 – 2023-08-10T23:00:00+02:00